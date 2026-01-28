Web: 👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – PayPal circles back

Image Source: DSTV.

MultiChoice is tired of watching its subscribers walk away. The pay-TV giant has announced deep price cuts on its DStv decoders and a new “bill-splitting” feature to keep households from pulling the plug.

DStv has been bleeding out. It has lost 2.8 million subscribers over the last two years as streaming services, from Netflix to TikTok, eat its lunch. To fight back, the hardware is now officially on sale: the HD Single View decoder has been slashed by 45% to R499 ($31), and the high-end Explora 3B is down to R1,499 ($93). But the real play is in the MyDStv app, which now lets users send a payment link to a roommate or friend to split the monthly bill, legitimising the cost-sharing behaviour that households have been doing manually for years.

Why it matters: By lowering the barrier to entry withcheaper decoders and making it easier to pay, MultiChoice is trying to stabilise a ship that saw an 8% drop in active users last year alone. If anything, this signals a shift: it’s not just about content anymore; it’s about who can make the payment experience as frictionless as possible for a cash-strapped middle class.

This is about more than just South Africa. With Canal+ now controlling the wheels, the integration phase is in full swing. Canal+ plans to merge MultiChoice, Showmax, and their European libraries into a single super app to compete with global giants like Disney+ and Netflix. If the company can’t win on exclusivity alone, it is betting it can win on affordability and local features like billing splits and rewards.