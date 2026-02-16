Search

  What you need to know about SASSA grant payments for March 2026

    By

    Sakhile Dube
    What you need to know about SASSA grant payments for March 2026
    Pixabay/TechCabal

    Share

    Share

    South Africa’s grant system keeps millions of households afloat, and every payment cycle matters. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the March 2026 grant payment schedule, with disbursements beginning in the first week of the month.

    March 2026 SASSA payment dates

    • Older person’s grants: Tuesday,  March 3, 2026
    • Disability grants: Wednesday,  March 4, 2026
    • Children’s grants: Thursday,  March 5, 2026

    Payment amounts and collection

    • Old Age Grant (60-74 years): R2,315 
    • Old Age Grant (75+): R2,335
    • Disability Grant: R2,315
    • War Veterans Grant: R2,315
    • Care Dependency: R2,315 
    • Child Support: R560
    • Foster Care: R1,250
    • SRD Grant: R370.

    SASSA distributes income support to over 19 million beneficiaries. In an economy marked by high unemployment, inequality, and food inflation, disruptions to grants ripple quickly into household hardship.

    Last week, SASSA disclosed that about 70,000 grants were temporarily suspended after reviews found that beneficiaries no longer met eligibility criteria. The suspensions stem from intensified verification checks aimed at preventing fraud and duplicate support.

    The agency says tighter screening, including cross-checking income and bank data across government databases, is already saving about R44 million monthly.

    Why verification tightened

    Pressure has been building for years to curb “double-dipping”: people receiving grants while earning income elsewhere. The SRD grant, rolled out rapidly during Covid-19, has been particularly difficult to administer at scale.

    In April 2025, the National Treasury required SASSA to strengthen oversight, including quarterly reporting on suspended or cancelled grants, expanded income verification via financial-sector data, and biometric checks for flagged beneficiaries. To execute this, SASSA integrated data from banks, credit bureaus, the revenue service, student-aid databases, government payroll systems, and correctional services.

    CEO Themba Matlou said the measures are necessary to protect the integrity of the system and comply with legislation. On paper, the logic is clear: with fiscal pressure mounting, every rand of social spending is scrutinised. But members of the parliament and civil society groups have raised concerns that stricter compliance is colliding with SASSA’s operational constraints.

    For older-person grants, biometric verification often requires in-person visits difficult for elderly recipients, especially in rural areas. An online option exists, but it depends on a smart ID, adding another bureaucratic step.

    SASSA confirms February 2026 grant payment schedule amid misinformation

    SASSA eligibility thresholds 

    Assets threshold

    Older persons, disability, and war veterans grants

    • Single applicant: R1,524,600
    • Married applicant: R3,049,200

    Annual income threshold

    Older persons, disability, and war veterans grants

    • Single: R107,880 per year
    • Married: R215,760 per year

    Child support grant

    • Single: R67,200 per year
    • Married: R134,400 per year

    Care dependency grant

    • Parent/primary caregiver (Single): Means test applies
    • Parent/primary caregiver (Married): R277,200 per year

    COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant

    • Income threshold: R624 per month
    How to update your SASSA banking details and cellphone number

