South Africa’s grant system keeps millions of households afloat, and every payment cycle matters. The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has confirmed the March 2026 grant payment schedule, with disbursements beginning in the first week of the month.
March 2026 SASSA payment dates
- Older person’s grants: Tuesday, March 3, 2026
- Disability grants: Wednesday, March 4, 2026
- Children’s grants: Thursday, March 5, 2026
Payment amounts and collection
- Old Age Grant (60-74 years): R2,315
- Old Age Grant (75+): R2,335
- Disability Grant: R2,315
- War Veterans Grant: R2,315
- Care Dependency: R2,315
- Child Support: R560
- Foster Care: R1,250
- SRD Grant: R370.
SASSA distributes income support to over 19 million beneficiaries. In an economy marked by high unemployment, inequality, and food inflation, disruptions to grants ripple quickly into household hardship.
Last week, SASSA disclosed that about 70,000 grants were temporarily suspended after reviews found that beneficiaries no longer met eligibility criteria. The suspensions stem from intensified verification checks aimed at preventing fraud and duplicate support.
The agency says tighter screening, including cross-checking income and bank data across government databases, is already saving about R44 million monthly.
Why verification tightened
Pressure has been building for years to curb “double-dipping”: people receiving grants while earning income elsewhere. The SRD grant, rolled out rapidly during Covid-19, has been particularly difficult to administer at scale.
In April 2025, the National Treasury required SASSA to strengthen oversight, including quarterly reporting on suspended or cancelled grants, expanded income verification via financial-sector data, and biometric checks for flagged beneficiaries. To execute this, SASSA integrated data from banks, credit bureaus, the revenue service, student-aid databases, government payroll systems, and correctional services.
CEO Themba Matlou said the measures are necessary to protect the integrity of the system and comply with legislation. On paper, the logic is clear: with fiscal pressure mounting, every rand of social spending is scrutinised. But members of the parliament and civil society groups have raised concerns that stricter compliance is colliding with SASSA’s operational constraints.
For older-person grants, biometric verification often requires in-person visits difficult for elderly recipients, especially in rural areas. An online option exists, but it depends on a smart ID, adding another bureaucratic step.
SASSA eligibility thresholds
Assets threshold
Older persons, disability, and war veterans grants
- Single applicant: R1,524,600
- Married applicant: R3,049,200
Annual income threshold
Older persons, disability, and war veterans grants
- Single: R107,880 per year
- Married: R215,760 per year
Child support grant
- Single: R67,200 per year
- Married: R134,400 per year
Care dependency grant
- Parent/primary caregiver (Single): Means test applies
- Parent/primary caregiver (Married): R277,200 per year
COVID-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant
- Income threshold: R624 per month