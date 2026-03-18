👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Canal Minus

Image Source: Tenor

You must be thinking: Canal+ is in the news again? Well, that’s because the French media giant has been moving like a company with a tight deadline to make it work or pack up.

This time, Canal+ is backing a voluntary severance programme for support roles at MultiChoice and planning a restructuring at IRDETO, the pay-TV group’s technology and cybersecurity arm. “Voluntary severance” here means employees are being offered an exit package they can opt into, rather than being pushed out through outright retrenchments.

The company has not disclosed the number of roles it plans to cut, but MultiChoice has an estimated 6,900 permanent employees across Africa.

What makes this tricky is that MultiChoice, as a classic pay-TV operator, did many of the textbook things right. It built local content, tried streaming, and fought piracy, but still ran into a wall of macro headwinds, dollar content costs, and global streamers with deeper pockets.

Yet, Canal+ is pushing ahead with a business rejig in hopes of stopping the financial hemorrhages at MultiChoice, while also pledging to back local content production with $115 million in capital—nothing new, the discontinued Showmax tried to use the same playbook. Yet, the human cost is that some of the people who built the old machine will not be around to see what the new one becomes.

But the poser here is whether this flurry of resuscitation attempts will actually translate into a healthier business in a few years; Canal+ is arguably the busiest media company operating in Africa right now, and if you blink, you risk missing a decade’s worth of its critical operational decisions.