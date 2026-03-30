👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Job cuts at Kuda

Good morning.☀️

Welcome to another week. It’s the end of Q1 2026. How has the quarter been for you?

A few exciting things happened in African tech: we witnessed the “Terra moment,” a major signal that hardware tech can truly win in Africa. Fintechs are increasingly layering credit operations, data pipelines, and banking-grade services onto their existing infrastructure. Is this the future of digital banking in Africa?

In the emerging crypto sector, more African regulators, including those in Rwanda, Ghana, and Kenya, are taking concrete steps to regulate digital assets. Whatever the motive, operators are applauding the move first and debating the details of the rules later.

It was also a quarter in which we saw a major re-entry by global payments fintech PayPal, to mixed reactions. The company also launched its stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), in 70 countries for last-mile use cases. You don’t need a crystal ball to see how easily this could power cross-border trade for Africans using PayPal.

It’s been an interesting quarter. What’s your biggest prediction for Q2? Tap the “Reply” button and write back to us.

Let’s get to it.