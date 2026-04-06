👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MTN Ghana’s MoMo moves out

Image Source: MTN

MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecoms operator, has completed the separation of its mobile money business in Ghana, carving out its most valuable growth engine into a standalone entity that can raise capital and be valued on its own terms.

The restructuring consolidates the mobile money arm into a new entity, MobileMoney Fintech Ltd, jointly owned by MTN Dutch Holdings B.V. and a local trust representing minority investors in Ghana. Operationally, little changes. Strategically, it marks a shift in how MTN wants investors to see its business.

For years, the company’s fintech arm has been masked by the slower growth profile of voice and data. Mobile money, by contrast, is expanding rapidly, with higher margins and deeper customer engagement across payments, lending, and financial services.

Separating the unit begins to draw a clearer line between those businesses.

The timing reflects how much the market has matured. Mobile money in sub-Saharan Africa is now a $1.4 trillion transaction ecosystem, no longer an emerging experiment but a core layer of the financial system.

Ghana is the test case. It is one of MTN’s most mature markets, making it the easiest place to prove that a standalone fintech unit can attract external capital.

Success there would strengthen the case for similar separations already underway in Uganda.

The broader shift is already visible. MTN is positioning fintech not as a supporting product, but as the centerpiece of its long-term growth story.