👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MTN executives get $9.5M in shares

Good morning. ☀️
In a few days, all the coolest women in Lagos will be gathered at HERtitude, Zikoko’s annual women-only party. At this year’s edition, there will be games, music, a fashion show, an OPay shopping zone, and delicious food and drinks.
This year’s theme, Main Character Energy, celebrates all women as the main characters of their lives and sets the tone for a room designed for women who want to be present and seen. You do not want to miss the biggest party of the year.
Save 15% on tickets with the code “BESTIE15”.
Companies
MTN awards $9.5 million in shares to top executives across Africa
MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecom operator, has awarded roughly R160 million ($9.5 million) in shares to its top executives under its Performance Share Plan, according to a regulatory filing released after Tuesday’s market close.
State of play: It highlights how the company rewards performance at the highest level. The allocations, part of MTN’s Performance Share Plan, were granted on March 31, 2026, and vest over three years through December 2028.
Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO, received the largest individual allocation—shares worth almost R40 million ($2.4 million). Ferdinand Moolman, CEO of MTN South Africa, received shares valued at R20.1 million ($1.2 million), while Karl Toriola, MTN Nigeria CEO and Vice President of Francophone Africa, received shares valued at R5.5 million ($326,000). Stephen Blewett, CEO of MTN Ghana, the subsidiary that recorded the group’s highest average revenue per user (ARPU) in 2025, was awarded shares worth R4.1 million ($243,000). Other executives and company secretaries received smaller allocations, ranging from R1.9 million ($113,000) to R23 million ($1.4 million).
The awards are performance-linked. MTN evaluates executives against four criteria: shareholder returns, free cash flow, return on equity (ROE), and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets, including broadband coverage, diversity, and net-zero commitments. Achieving these targets unlocks the full value of the shares, while underperformance reduces the payout.
For executives, it’s both a reward and a retention tool, linking pay directly to company performance. It signals to investors that MTN is aligning leadership incentives with long-term growth and accountability. In a competitive African telecom market, these high-value, performance-linked share awards demonstrate how MTN motivates results and keeps its top executives focused on delivering shareholder value.
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Fintech
Paga founder Tayo Oviosu transitions to Group CEO
After 17 years running Paga Nigeria, Tayo Oviosu is stepping into a new role: Group CEO. The shift is part of a broader leadership reshuffle as the Nigerian fintech expands its focus beyond domestic payments into crypto, stablecoins, and AI.
Opeyemi Oyinloye, the company’s former general manager of business operations, will take over as acting CEO of Paga Nigeria, pending regulatory approval. In his new group role, Oviosu will lead Paga Labs, overseeing the company’s bets on emerging technologies and new market entry. Oyinloye will report to the Paga Nigeria board, which Oviosu will chair.
Jay Alabraba, Paga’s co-founder and director of business development, will also transition to group director of special projects with an initial focus on credit and lending services and supporting Oviosu on expansion.
State of play: The reshuffle reflects how much Paga has grown. The company processed ₦17.1 trillion ($12 billion) in transaction value in 2025 and launched US banking services through a partnership with Regent Bank in September 2025. In January 2026, it became PayPal’s local partner in Nigeria. Oviosu’s view is straightforward: Paga has grown past the stage where the founder needs to be in everything.
Executive transitions at African fintechs are becoming more common. Earlier this year, South Africa’s TymeBank appointed Cheslyn Jacobs, previously its chief commercial officer, as CEO, replacing Karl Westvig, who stepped down as part of a planned transition but remains with TymeBank in an advisory capacity. Paga is the latest fintech to make that call at the top.
HERtitude, Zikoko’s annual women-only party, is happening this Saturday, April 11.
Over the past four years, Zikoko has created a safe space for women to gather, connect, bond, and party. The fifth edition is set to be the biggest, with an OPay shopping zone, DJ Performances, a fashion show, games, and dancing. Save 15% on tickets with the code “BESTIE15”. Secure your tickets here.
E-commerce
Temu prices in South Africa now show you your taxes
Chinese e-commerce platform, Temu, now includes value-added tax (VAT) and import duty charges directly at checkout for South African users. Previously, shoppers would place an order, feel good about the price, and only later—between dispatch and delivery—get a prompt to pay customs charges. The final cost often arrived in parts. Now, it appears upfront.
This is Temu adjusting to pressure: South Africa is tightening how imports are taxed, especially low-value goods that once slipped through with lighter duties. For years, parcels under R500 ($29.59) attracted a flat 20% duty and no VAT, creating a loophole that international sellers leveraged. That window is now closing: the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the country’s tax authority, moves to tighten import rules.
Temu is taking control of the process: It is centralising tax calculation in the same way Amazon has done for years, simplifying filing for users, and ensuring Temu stays on the right side of a changing system.
Why this matters: Temu’s edge has always been low prices sourced from Chinese sellers, but hidden or ambiguous costs, often linked back to Temu’s alleged underhanded tactics, have been a sore spot for customers. South African regulators are pushing for transparent prices, and Temu has to key into this new mandate or risk a regulatory witch-hunt.
If global e-commerce platforms in markets like South Africa are going to keep growing under tighter rules, they can’t run on hidden charges; they have to be upfront.
CRYPTO TRACKER
The World Wide Web3
Source:
|
Coin Name
|
Current Value
|
Day
|
Month
|Bitcoin
|$68,892
|
– 0.41%
|
+ 2.92%
|Ether
|$2,112
|
– 0.62%
|
+ 8.85%
|Bitgert
|$0.074262
|
+ 155.25%
|
+ 104.01%
|Solana
|$80.04
|
– 2.49%
|
– 2.69%
* Data as of 06.27 AM WAT, April 8, 2026.
Opportunities
- Applications are open for ClimateLaunchpad, the world’s largest green business ideas competition run by Climate-KIC. The programme helps early-stage climate founders turn rough ideas into viable startups through training, mentorship, and pitch competitions. Entrepreneurs from around the world, including Africa, can apply for the 2026 cohort and compete for up to €10,000 in prize money and access to a global cleantech network. Apply here.
- Google for Startups: Africa, a three-month hybrid accelerator for growth-stage startups on the continent, is now accepting applications. The accelerator will provides equity-free support for the duration of the programme, mentorship, training, cloud credits, and access to Google’s AI products designed to bring the best of its programmes, products, people, and technology to communities across Africa. Apply here.
- Applications are open for the 2026 FINCA Ventures Prize Competition, which offers up to $100,000 in catalytic grant funding to early-stage African startups. The programme targets founders building tech-driven solutions in financial inclusion and sustainable agriculture and food systems, with additional technical support available for selected agri-focused startups through the CLIC Connector. Shortlisted applicants will be notified in June 2026. Apply by April 10.
Written by: Emmanuel Nwosu and Opeyemi Kareem
Edited by: Emmanuel Nwosu
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