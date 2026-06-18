Gemini 3.5 Flash vs Gemini 3.1 Pro: What’s the difference?

In May, Google launched Gemini 3.5 Flash, the first model in its new 3.5 family of AI models. The model was built to be faster and more capable in handling tasks that require an AI to take actions. The company said it performs well at coding, using tools, reasoning across different types of information, and completing multi-step tasks.

Google’s AI lineup can feel confusing from the outside. There are different version numbers, Flash models, and Pro models, but there is a logic to it. Because not every user needs the same thing from an AI model, Google builds different versions for different purposes. The Flash models are built for speed and efficiency, while the Pro models are built for deeper reasoning and more demanding analytical work.

If you use Gemini frequently, your next question will probably be: if Gemini 3.1 Pro already exists, what is Gemini 3.5 Flash supposed to do differently? This guide breaks down the differences and will help you figure out which model makes sense for how you use AI.

What is Gemini 3.5 Flash?

Gemini 3.5 Flash, like all Flash models, was designed for speed and efficiency, and has a more recent knowledge cutoff of January 2025. This means it is better informed about recent events when it’s answering from its training data.

What is Gemini 3.1 Pro?

Gemini 3.1 Pro is Google’s previous flagship, released in February 2026. It was built with deep reasoning at its core and is the kind of model used when a task requires multi-layered thinking rather than fast responses. Its clearest strength over 3.5 Flash is its ability to process large volumes of information and documents while maintaining context across lengthy conversations.

So, what’s the difference?

According to benchmarks published by Google alongside the release of Gemini 3.5 Flash, the newer model outperforms Gemini 3.1 Pro in several practical tasks. However, the benchmarks show that Gemini 3.1 Pro still holds advantages in some areas.

Coding and software development: For developers and people who use AI to write code, Google’s benchmarks show that 3.5 Flash has stronger performance across multiple coding evaluations, including software engineering tasks, code generation, and debugging challenges. In tests that put AI models through real coding tasks in a terminal environment, Flash scored 76.2% compared to Pro’s 70.3%.

Agentic tasks and tool use: Agentic tasks are tasks where the AI needs to do more than answer a question, like conduct a search or complete several actions before arriving at a final answer. Google’s testing shows Gemini 3.5 Flash performs noticeably better in these situations, suggesting it is better suited for AI assistants and automated workflows. On tests measuring multi-step, tool-assisted performance, Flash scored 83.6% compared to Pro’s 78.2%.

Research, analysis, and professional tasks: Google also found improvements in specialised tasks involving financial analysis and decision-making. While some users may not notice the difference in everyday conversations, professionals using AI for research or financial modelling may benefit from Flash’s stronger performance in these areas. Flash scored 57.9%, while Pro scored 43% in the benchmark test.

Long-document performance: This is one of Gemini 3.1 Pro’s strongest remaining advantages. When the task involves finding specific information buried deep inside a very long document, Pro remains more accurate. In testing on documents around 128,000 words long, Pro scored 84.9% while Flash scored 77.3%. If your work regularly involves analysing lengthy reports or research papers, Gemini 3.1 Pro may be the better option.

Reasoning: On tasks that test pure reasoning ability, such as complex logic problems and abstract pattern recognition, Gemini 3.1 Pro still holds an edge. In a test designed to challenge the limits of AI reasoning across academic subjects, Pro scored 44.4% to Flash’s 40.2%, while Pro scored 77.1% to Flash’s 72.1% in a test of abstract reasoning puzzles.

Which model should you use?

The biggest difference between Gemini 3.5 Flash and Gemini 3.1 Pro is what they are optimised for. For everyday users, Gemini 3.5 Flash will likely be the more practical choice, as it is faster and performs well across a wide range of tasks. If your work depends on long-context understanding or solving difficult reasoning problems, Gemini 3.1 Pro remains one of Google’s strongest models.

Neither model replaces the other; it just depends on what you need it to do.