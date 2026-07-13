👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Sunset at Gigbanc

DHA minister Leon Schreiber. Image Source: Polity SA

If you’ve ever gone through passport control at an airport, you’ve probably seen an officer scan your passport, take your fingerprints, and know almost immediately whether you should be allowed through. South Africa wants that same experience to happen on the street.

What’s happening? South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs (DHA), the government department responsible for immigration, citizenship, and civil registration, wants to buy 600 handheld devices that will let immigration officials scan fingerprints and faces, then check in real time whether someone is legally in the country. Instead of relying on passports or permits that could be forged, officials would verify a person’s biometrics directly against the DHA’s database.

Explain like I’m new here: The idea isn’t entirely new. Since April 2024, the DHA has been live-scanning people arrested on immigration grounds into its Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), allowing officials to identify repeat offenders and people previously deported. The new handheld devices simply take that same system into the field, so officers can verify someone’s status within seconds instead of taking them to an office first.

Today, immigration enforcement often depends on physical documents and follow-up checks that can take time. The proposed system shifts the focus from documents to identity itself. If your fingerprints or face already exist in the DHA’s records, officials can immediately confirm your immigration status. If they don’t, your biometrics can be captured and stored for future enforcement.

Why now? Immigration has become one of South Africa’s most politically charged issues. The DHA says deportations have increased—over 53,000 people had been processed for deportation or voluntary repatriation by July 11—as it invests heavily in border technology, while anti-immigration groups continue to pressure the government to crack down on undocumented migrants. Faster biometric checks are meant to make enforcement quicker and reduce reliance on physical documents that can be forged or borrowed.

The catch: Buying scanners is easier than fixing the immigration system behind them. The technology assumes the DHA’s records are accurate, up to date, and accessible wherever officials are conducting operations. Mistakes, outdated records, or connectivity problems could leave people wrongly questioned or detained. Even if the system works perfectly, identifying more undocumented migrants only helps if detention centres, tribunals, and deportation processes can keep pace.

Zoom out: South Africa is moving immigration enforcement closer to real-time policing, where identity can be verified almost instantly. Whether that makes the system fairer or simply faster will depend less on the scanners than on the institutions behind them.