TechCabal Weekly Podcast: Africa sees another big exit and investors are excited about Jumia once again

This week on the TechCabal Weekly podcast, we talk about exits, Airtel Africa’s recently released quarterly reports as well some excitement over Jumia stock.

“Where are the exits” is a question that gets asked often by observers of the African tech ecosystem.

While funding news is not in short supply, we’re finally seeing some important exits.

In May, Beyonic was acquired by MFS Africa and now DPO has been acquired by Network International for $288 million.

There’s also some recent excitement among investors for Jumia stock, which is now trading at around $12 after it slunk to lows of $3.95 in May 2020. What’s got investors excited about Jumia?

