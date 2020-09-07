TechCabal Weekly Podcast: A dramatic week at Cars45
Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
7th September 2020

A dramatic week at Cars45 is where we start this week’s TechCabal podcast. When 11 senior executives leave a startup in such dramatic fashion, people get curious.

So, we look at the reason for the exits and whether or not some of the rumors around it are true.

Speaking of fake news, a new poll asked respondents in Africa if they considered Facebook and Whatsapp to be trusted sources for news. The responses show that Facebook still has a lot of work to do in its campaign against fake news.

Find all of the most important news from this week on Spotify, Soundcloud, Google podcasts and anchor.fm.

