TechCabal Weekly Podcast: A look into why crypto is exploding in Sub-Saharan Africa

Africa and the Yuan SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 This newsletter is a weekly in-depth analysis of tech and innovation in Africa that will serve as a post-pandemic guide. Subscribe here to get it directly in your inbox every Sunday at 3 pm WAT. Hello, If you build the road, you stand to collect toll fees or […]
“Equatorial Guineans come to Nigeria to study, especially at the University of Calabar. That’s why they call students of the University of Calabar ‘Malabites.’ The capital of Equatorial Guinea is Malabo. Another thing that surprisingly brings a lot of Equatorial Guineans to Nigeria is Prophet T.B Joshua.”
You are reading Factsheet, our series of specific guides on experiencing and using technology platforms in Africa. Whether you are looking for knowledge on getting your African film on Netflix, raising a seed round or finishing an online design course, we are covering all that. — It’s not easy raising funding as an early-stage African […]
Nigerian bus-hailing company, Plentywaka says it has completed over 190,000 trips by more than 40,000 riders in its first year. The startup which launched in Lagos in September 2019 is a subsidiary of Crowdyvest Holdings, the parent company of agriculture investment platform, Farmcrowdy. Its Android and iOS apps allow riders book seats and schedule their […]