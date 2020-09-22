TechCabal Weekly Podcast: A look into why crypto is exploding in Sub-Saharan Africa
Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
22nd September 2020

The Sub-Saharan African sub region is seeing an unexpected increase in the use of cryptocurrency. What is driving this adoption and what countries in the sub-region are at the forefront of the explosion?

That’s where we start off this week’s TechCabal Weekly Podcast. We also talk about Jumia’s plans for the future as they continue to chart a path to profitability.

Listen to this week’s episode on Soundcloud, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

