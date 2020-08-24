TechCabal Weekly Podcast – Nigeria’s Digital ID process runs into legal trouble

On this week’s TechCabal Weekly Podcast, we talk about Nigeria’s digital identification project and how, over the weekend, it ran into some privacy issues.

While the intentions of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) may be laudable, they now have legal issues to sort through.

Away from Nigeria, we also talk about the data breach at the South African credit rating agency, Experian.

Listen to the podcast on Soundcloud, Spotify or Google Podcasts. You can also listen here: