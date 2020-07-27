TechCabal Weekly Podcast: How much do Nigerian businesses lose to cyber-attacks?
Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
27th July 2020

This week on the TC Weekly podcast, we talk about Nigerian businesses and cyber-attacks.

According to the NIBSS, Nigerian businesses lost ₦46 million to cyber-attacks in 2018. Yet, it is doubtful that this figure accurately represents the scale of losses suffered.

What is the biggest problem to knowing how much we lose to cyber-attacks every year? The willingness of industry players to report these attacks.

Away from cyber-attacks, we also talk about Audiomack’s decision to set up an office in Nigeria, what they hope to achieve and what this means for its competitors like BoomPlay and UduX.

Listen to this week’s podcast here:

