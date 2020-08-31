TechCabal Weekly Podcast: Another Nigerian startup is waiting on the report of independent investigators
Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
31st August 2020

After the disappointing end to Tizeti’s independent investigation, it’s understandable that more than a few people are already skeptical of the outcome of independent investigations at WeJapa, another Nigerian startup that has found itself in some controversy.

The CEO of WeJapa, Favour Ori, has been accused of underpaying developers and making false promises. While he denies wrongdoing, he has stepped down as CEO and one of the company’s investors, Microtraction is doing some big talk on how it intends to stay out of the way of the investigation.

This week, we also look at how much African countries are paying for mobile data as well as what going to the cinemas will look like in in our post-lockdown reality.

Listen to this week’s podcast on Spotify, Soundcloud, Anchor.fm and Google Podcasts.

