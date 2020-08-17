TechCabal Weekly Podcast: Jumia’s losses reduce for second quarter running and Lagos makes an about face on ride-hailing regulations

This week on the TechCabal Weekly Podcast, there’s even more talk about regulation, with the Lagos state government making important changes to ride-hailing regulations.

The draft regulations were received with a lot of public censure and the government has now backed down with some of its demands. It looks like the ride-hailing companies have won this round.

Also, we dive into the second quarter earnings for Jumia like we promised two weeks ago. We look at the good, the bad and the ugly sides of the company’s earnings report.