TechCabal Weekly Podcast: Jumia’s losses reduce for second quarter running and Lagos makes an about face on ride-hailing regulations
Olumuyiwa Olowogboyega
17th August 2020

This week on the TechCabal Weekly Podcast, there’s even more talk about regulation, with the Lagos state government making important changes to ride-hailing regulations.

The draft regulations were received with a lot of public censure and the government has now backed down with some of its demands. It looks like the ride-hailing companies have won this round.

Also, we dive into the second quarter earnings for Jumia like we promised two weeks ago. We look at the good, the bad and the ugly sides of the company’s earnings report.

Tags:
Read this next
More From TC
The Next Wave: After this, AfCFTA what?
The Next Wave
17th August 2020

A tech harvest of Uganda’s $34 billion economy AUGUST 16, 2020 This newsletter is a weekly in-depth analysis of tech and innovation in Africa that will serve as a post-pandemic guide. Subscribe here to get it directly in your inbox every Sunday at 3 pm WAT. Hello, In recent years, African countries have become very […]

Federal ministry of GoFundMe
Features
14th August 2020

Aramide Akintimehin had never dreamt of attending Harvard, the upper echelon of Ivy League colleges in the world. For one, Harvard-educated was an adjective she felt was reserved for geniuses. Like the over 150 Nobel Laureates the college has produced, or the lucky 5% who get accepted into any of its programmes these days.  Akintimehin […]


TechCabal is a Big Cabal Media brand



Copyright © 2020
All rights reserved

Privacy & Terms
X