TechCabal Daily – Two years to go ⏳

Ethiopia’s government declared a nationwide state of emergency on Tuesday and said residents of the capital should defend their neighbourhoods.

Earlier this week, Facebook removed a post on Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s page for violating its policies against inciting violence. In the post, the Prime Minister urged citizens to rise up and “bury” the rival Tigray forces who now threaten the capital as the country’s war reaches the one-year mark.

QUICK FIRE 🔥 WITH JACKSON DYORA

Jackson Dyora is the founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Khula Agriculture Technology. Khula provides small-scale and commercial-size farmers with software and a marketplace to grow their business.

Explain your job to a five-year-old

I take note of what people want (requirements), then plan with my team (sprints) to start putting pieces of the puzzle together (coding) to make an app that can be put on your phone to do a number of things like make transactions or play games.

My job includes other responsibilities beyond coding, at the moment. I have transitioned to more of a managerial position where I need to make sure the app is running all the time.

What’s something you wish you knew earlier in your career/life?

Specialising is important, but you need a good team that will always look out for you. There is more to building a successful product or company than just coding. There is a misconception that if you know how to code then you’re certainly on your path to building a successful business. It is wrong. You need both technical as well as other business skills for you to succeed.

What (singular) achievement are you most proud of?

For me, it’s seeing something that was just an idea turned into an app that works on a phone and is being used by the public. It’s nothing shy of incredible.

What’s something you love doing but are terrible at? And what’s something you really do not like doing but are great at?

I think I’m really bad at graphic design, but I keep doing it because when we started the company I was the only developer. I had to code both the frontend (graphical user interface of the website) and backend (the portion of the website you don’t see but which helps the website work). I was horrible at it but I had to learn and get it done. Even now I am not the best at frontend development, but I keep on learning and pushing because I don’t want to give up.

On the other hand, I’m really good at detecting and removing existing and potential errors (debugging), but the process is time-consuming and monotonous. I still do it because I don’t want our system to ever go down.

How do you deal with burnout?

I don’t have a specific way. First, I try to rest as much as possible. Then I’ve noticed that spending time and doing things for my loved ones gives me an energy boost.