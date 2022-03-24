TechCabal Daily -👨🏿‍🚀Bento waves a white flag

Does this still matter though? Quite a number of Instagram users have reported abandoning their feed page because they hardly ever saw photos from most of the people they followed. With the launch of Reels, more people have abandoned the feed page for Reel’s endless scroll allure.

While in Favourites mode, users can select up to 50 accounts that Instagram will prioritise on the feed.

It basically means that you’ll now be able to choose between seeing photos of things you’ve liked on Instagram, and seeing actual posts from people you follow.

Following is the recently-released mode. Unlike Favourites which prioritise user behaviour, the Following mode shows users “latest posts from the accounts they follow in the exact order they were posted”.

Favourites is an algorithm-based mode that shows you posts based on who and what Instagram thinks you like, regardless of when they were posted. The Favourites mode has been on since 2016 .

On the platform, you’ll now be able to choose between two modes that decide how your feed works: Favourites and Following.

In a bid to repair broken bridges, the CEO is also encouraging employees who have “felt that fire that burn [sic] so hot when we are in the thick of it” to reach out to him.

“I am sorry,” Okubanjo writes. “I have some work to do here and there is a lot of room for growth. It will [sic] be a lie if I say this is a switch I can make overnight, I would [sic] need to learn how to balance passion with empathy.”

CEO Okubanjo also published a personal apology via his Medium page. In the post titled From ebun. With Love , Okubanjo admits to encouraging a work culture of “long workdays and weeks” and apologises for his abusive outbursts.

In addressing the CEO, Bento’s Board announced that Okubanjo would be taking “some time off” and would also hands off all people-related decisions at the startup while co-founder and COO, Chidozie Okonkwo—along with other leads at Bento—would become more hands-on with talent.

The Board, while urging employees to speak freely, also mentioned that all non-disclosure agreements signed by current employees would be voided.

After an intro criticising Okubanjo’s initial reaction to TechCabal’s request for comment on the allegations, the BoD (no relation to the fragrance) confirmed that an internal investigation into Bento’s workplace culture has begun. It also announced that it would be reviewing the company’s HR practices.

Yesterday, Bento’s Board of Directors (BoD), in response to the article, sent a response to employees of the startup , past and present.

On Monday, TechCabal published a report that revealed the harrowing experiences of ex-employees of payroll startup Bento Africa at the hands of CEO Ebun Okubanjo.

AFRICA’S FIRST GROWTH TALENT ACCELERATOR

In the evolution of Africa’s tech ecosystem, a number of important gaps have been filled. First, there was the investment gap barring the animation of innovative products and services. Now that investment is taking off in the ecosystem, there’s the talent gap which is barring development.

When we hear of talent scarcity in the ecosystem, we mostly hear about software engineers and developers. But the search for able talent touches all departments from software engineering to product management, and growth roles.

While most digital schools and programmes like Andela, Decagon, and AltSchool are focusing on solving the engineering and product talent gaps, growth is largely unattended to.

The growth gap is why alGROWithm, a Nigeria-based growth agency is starting the Growth Talent Accelerator Programme (GTAP), a two-way training programme in partnership with Digital Africa’s Talent 4 Startups Initiative.

Backstory: You’ve heard of Business-as-a-Service (Baas), Software-as-a-Service (Saas), even Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS), but have you heard of Growth-as-a-service (GaaS)?

It’s what alGROWithm offers.

Founded by Bili Sule in 2018, the agency uses growth engineering to design and implement sustainable growth models and strategies for African startups and SMEs. alGROWithm’s services span across marketing to growth modelling, digital advertising and even branding.

The agency has served over 50 startups in the ecosystem including Spleet, Chaka, OkHi, and Binance where it led a market entry campaign into Nigeria.

alGROWithm also offers short 6-hour growth courses called Growth Engineering Training (GET) which have been completed by over 300 people. According to Sule, who is also the agency’s Chief Growth Officer (CGO), “While GET challenges the mindset, we wanted to design something that helps trainees think of growth in a consistent and sustainable way for businesses. And that’s how we came up with GTAP.”

Tapping into GTAP

Last year, Digital Africa—in partnership with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, and the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)—launched the Talent 4 Startups Initiative to provide 250 scholarships aimed at supporting digital talent growth across 12 African countries.

Forty of these scholarships will go towards alGROWithm’s Growth Talent Accelerator Programme which will be held in Nigeria and Ghana over the course of the year.

The programme will be divided into 2 cohorts. While the first, via a 6-month course, will focus on upskilling employees of tech startups with growth experience into growth engineers, the second cohort will see freelancers and unemployed youth becoming growth experts over a 4-month period.

“From the results of our research so far, it is clear that the ecosystem needs a steady supply of growth talent to make it easier for founders to find and hire the people they need,” CGO Bili Sule said to TechCabal. “It is also clear that there’s a need for training and upskilling existing talent to levels of expertise where they can deliver in line with employers’ expectations. This is why the Talent 4 Startups opportunity with Digital Africa, was particularly exciting for us. It presented an opportunity for alGROWithm to start closing these gaps.”