How to pay for DStv or GOtv online: South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria

Image Source: MultiChoice

MultiChoice has over 20 million DStv subscribers across Africa. Also, its GOtv subscriber base keeps growing. Therefore, it’s no surprise that it keeps finding new ways to serve its customers better, especially regarding payment. This article is about how to pay for DStv or GOtv subscription online in South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana.

How to pay for DStv online in South Africa

Your DStv subscription has two payment options. You can do it over the counter or pay for your DStv online.

But before starting any online DStv payment procedures, please have your DStv decoder on. This action will ensure you receive activation or reactivation signals as required. Afterwards, verify the amount you’re due to pay by dialling *120*68584#.

Now let’s answer your question about how to pay for DStv subscription online. The following are various payment options you can use.

Image Source: MultiChoice

Quickteller DStv Billing

When it comes to paying for DStv online in South Africa, Quickteller is one of the best options. Reactivating your DStv service takes as short as five minutes.

To use Quickteller, simply:

Visit www.quickteller.com/DStv and choose your package

Provide your email address, smartcard number, and cell phone number

Just log in to your DStv account with your name and account number, then click the “PAY” button

Check the box next to the debit card type (Mastercard, Verve, or Interswitch)

Enter your credit card info, then click the “PAY” button.

Quickteller will update your DStv account, and any necessary reconnections will be made once you are done.

DStv Payment using USSD

Paying for satellite TV subscriptions such as DStv is possible if you know your bank’s unique USSD code.

The following are the USSD codes of major South African banks to pay for DStv subscriptions. Once you dial them, just follow the onscreen instructions you see.

USSD for ABSA Bank Customers:

The USSD PIN is *120*2272#.

Select “3” for Payments

Select “4” for Bill Payments

Select “3” for DStv payments

Lastly, select “1” to pay the amount due

USSD for First National Bank (FNB):

Dial *120*321#, then

Select “1” for “Buy”

Select “7” for “PayTV”

Select “1” to pay for DStv

Select “2” to pay the outstanding balance

Select “1” to confirm

USSD for Standard Bank

This bank’s USSD code is *120*2345#

Select “1” to sign up (if you haven’t already) or “Login” (if you’re already a customer)

Type in your personal identification number (CSP)

“2” for MyBills and “6” for Payments and Transfers

Select “1” bill payments

For a DStv subscription, press “1”

Enter the amount you’re paying; then, enter your payment reference

Choose the bank account from which you’d want to make a payment and press “1” to approve the transaction.

Nedbank USSD

This bank’s USSD code is *120*002#.

Start by dialling *120*002# and then press 1

Type in your profile ID and PIN, then press “2” for the Payments menu

Select “2” to show your bank is approved

Put “DST” in the beneficiary and enter “2” for DStv Subscription

Lastly, select a mode of beneficiary notification.

Those are the bank USSD codes you can use to pay for DStv online. Is your financial institution not on this list? Then maybe your bank is one of Capitec, Discovery, Investec, or African Banks that don’t have USSD codes for DStv.

However, users of the Capitec bank can make DStv payments through the bank’s online banking app.

3. How to pay for DStv online using one-time credit card charge

Credit cards are also acceptable to pay for DStv online. Simply:

Visit www.DStv.co.za/myDStv/#my-account/view-balance and then click the sign-in button

Sign in with your email address or phone number and password to continue with the payment process

Pick the credit card option and type in your DStv account number as the beneficiary/payment reference

4. How to pay for DStv online using internet banking (EFT)

Here, we’ll demonstrate how to pay your DStv bills electronically using South Africa’s Nedbank eBills.

First, visit the Nedbank online banking service and sign in

From the main menu, choose eBills, then click “Subscribe”

In the list of subscription bills, choose DStv

Finally, make a payment

Your payment may not reflect for another 48 hours. But your DStv view should come up immediately after they confirm your payment.

How to rectify things when there’s no activation after you pay for DStv online

After making a DStv payment online, here’s how to get your channels unlocked:

MyDStv Mobile App

Get the MyDStv app right now if you haven’t already. You can perform several self-service activities and account management using this app.

After installing the app, you will need to enter your DStv login information. Once logged in, go to the error code tab and click the “FIX” icon.

WhatsApp

Reactivating a deactivated DStv subscription is a breeze with the help of WhatsApp’s built-in self-service interface. WhatsApp now supports DStv account activation, balance checks, and payment processing. To get started:

Connect with the DStv WhatsApp number on your mobile device (060 060 3788)

Just type “Hello”

In a matter of seconds, you’ll receive a response. Follow the on-screen instructions to reestablish your connection

Live Chat

You can use the DStv live chat option to get your DStv account back up after online payment.

When the site loads, look to the right side for the chat window

A blue button with a message bubble and the words “Let’s chat!” will appear

Click the chat button to begin a conversation

A DStv representative will attend to you and help you re-establish your connection.

Reconnecting your DStv with a USSD code

USSD error clearing and account reactivation can be done by dialling *120*68584# on a mobile phone and following the prompts.

Social media

Contacting DStv on social media is another option for fixing non-activating accounts. Regular business hours are Monday through Sunday, 7 AM to 11 PM.

Both private messages and public comments on status updates are available on Facebook. When a DStv representative responds to your inquiry, you can request assistance with reactivating your decoder.

Pay GOtv online in South Africa

Image Source: MultiChoice

You can use the FNB USSD option, *120*321#, to pay for your GOtv subscription. Also, you can use the internet options like Quickteller alongside other internet banking options provided above. Simply enter “GOtv” in place of Dstv.

How to pay for DStv online in Kenya

Image Source: MultiChoice

There are multiple options to pay for DStv online in Kenya. These include USSD, Online Bank Payments, Mobile Apps, Internet Banking, etc.

Diamond Trust Bank

Follow these simple steps in your Diamond Trust mobile banking app to pay for your DStv subscription:

Use your mobile device to access your bank app by logging in

Click the “Utilities” tab to complete the payment

Choose DStv

Pick the product code identifier, which could be your Smartcard or Customer number

Then type in the corresponding number. (Number of Smartcard or Customer)

Put in your desired payment amount there

Pick the bank account you’d like to use to process the payment

Type in the personal identification number associated with the chosen bank account

When ready to make a purchase, select the Pay button.

I & M Bank

Follow these simple steps in your I&M mobile banking app to pay for your DStv subscription:

Use your mobile device to access your bank account by logging in

Click the “Utilities” tab to continue the payment

Choose DStv

Pick the product code (Smartcard digits or Customer number)

Type in the corresponding number (Smartcard digits or Customer number)

Enter your desired payment amount here

Pick the bank account you’d like to use to process the payment.

Type in the PIN associated with the chosen bank account

Use the Pay button to complete the transaction

Rafiki BANK

Follow these simple steps in your Rafiki mobile banking app to pay for your DStv subscription:

Use your mobile device to access your bank account by logging in

Click the “Utilities” tab to continue the payment

Choose DStv

Pick the product code (Smartcard digits or Customer number)

Type in the corresponding number (Smartcard digits or Customer number)

Enter your desired payment amount here

Pick the bank account you’d like to use to process the payment.

Type in the PIN associated with the chosen bank account

Use the Pay button to complete the transaction

M-Pesa

To access M-Pesa, visit the Safaricom menu and do the following:

Put in the DStv Business number (Your DStv bill’s payment reference number is 444900)

On Eazy Self Service, you’ll see a DStv Basket ID (reference number)

Enter your desired payment amount

Verify the information, then press the “Ok” button.

Please wait for Mpesa’s Response before clicking “Ok.”

Mpesa will send an SMS payment confirmation message to you.

KCB Bank

You can use the KCB mobile app for DStv online payment too. Here’s how:

Go to the “Transaction Icon” > “Pay Bill” > “Other Billers.”

Go to the “DStv” menu

The Account No. field requires a Customer No

Type in the payment amount and process it

Barclays

Download and open the Barclays Kenya mobile app and do the following:

Select the Login button

Enter your login, password, and security questions to access your online banking account

Use the tabs at the very bottom of your screen to get to “Transfers”

Make a payment by clicking the “Pay Bill” button

Select “Existing Payee” and enter the biller’s information if you’ve used them before

Choose how much and which account should be debited

A “New Payee” option will appear if it does not already exist

Choose the type of biller you are from the list provided

Select the sort of biller you’re dealing with and then choose a specific biller and input your account or reference number

To make a payment, pick the account that you would like to use.

Now enter the payment amount

You will be prompted to verify the total and perhaps input a one-time code

Afterwards, your transaction should be processed

DStv Self-service

DStv’s Do-It-Yourself option is another option to pay for a DStv subscription online.

Install the DStv app on your device and follow the prompts

Install the DStv Mpesa MiniApp

Dial *423#

Self-Service DStv WhatsApp Number: +254-755-896248

Kadipay

First, visit the microsite https://subscriptions.tingg.africa/login then select – link your smartcard(s) before pressing the proceed button

Enter the information for your credit card as follows

Number of Card

Cardholder’s Name

Expiry Date

The card’s 3-digit CVV code can be located on its back

Postal Address

You’ll receive a one-time password (OTP) by text message.

After the card is successfully registered, a window will appear to you

This authorisation means your subscription will automatically renew each month

Co-op Bank USSD

Use the USSD *667# from your Co-op Bank account to pay for your DStv subscription:

Dial *667#

Choose Payments

Paying for Essential Services: Pick One

Pick a Subscription Channel

Choose DStv

To make a payment, go to Pay Bill and then enter your DStv account number

Pick the Pay from Account and input the Amount

Verify the transaction and watch for the confirmation text message

Using the Co-op Bank mobile app to pay for DStv

Sign in to MCo-opCash App by entering your login details. Then do the following:

Go to the Bills menu

Access DStv by selecting it from the PayTv menu

To make a payment using your smart card, enter the card number, validate it (this guarantees that the activation is done for the correct account) and then enter the payment amount

Verify your payment and expect an SMS verification

You can keep your billing information and obtain a copy of your receipt for quick and easy payment next time

Pay GOtv online in Kenya

Image Source: MultiChoice

You can also use the above options to pay for GOtv online in Kenya. Just follow the same processes but pick “GOtv”.

How to pay for DStv online in Ghana

Image Source: MultiChoice

The following are Ways to pay for DStv online in Ghana:

MTN – Mobile Money

Dial *170# MTN

Follow the prompts

AirtelTigo

Dial *110# AirtelTigo

Follow the prompts

Vodacash

Dial *110#

And follow the prompts

ADB (ADB Customers)

Dial *767#

Follow the prompt

All Networks

Dial *389*5#

And follow the prompts

Pay GOtv online in Ghana

Image Source: MultiChoice

You can use the following mediums to pay for GOtv online in Ghana:

E-tranzact platform

Browse www.etranzact.com.

Click “PAY DStv/GOtv” on top of the main menu. You will be redirected to the payment page.

Then select DStv/GOtv

Mtn Mobile Money

After registering for Mobile Money, you’ll be asked to choose a four-digit pin which you will always use for Mobile Money Transactions.

So to pay for GOtv, please do the following:

Go to menu

Choose mobile money

Click pay bill

Select GOtv.

Enter your IUC number

Enter reference number (e.g. December Bill)

Enter Amount and Enter secret code

You will receive a confirmation message from MTN

Airtel Money

Airtel money is a feature that comes with every Airtel SimCard.

Go to Airtel Money

Go to my account

Choose “Change Pin”

Enter old Pin, which is a default number 071234

Enter a new pin. Afterwards, Airtel will activate your sim card for Airtel Money.

Select the Airtel Money icon on your phone.

Select pay bill.

Choose other

Enter GOtv

Enter the amount in Ghana cedi

Enter Pin Code.

You will get a prompt for reference

Type your IUC number there

You will receive a confirmation message

How to pay for DStv online in Nigeria

Image Source: MultiChoice

You can use the following to make payments for DStv in Nigeria:

USSD

You can use USSD options like:

Like dialling your bank’s USSD code and following the prompts. For example, GTB customers can use *737#

Or dial *3899*Smartcardnumber# and follow the on-screen prompts to complete the procedure

The MyDStv Mobile App

Using the DStv app is a stunning option. The app is available for free on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, and its features are intuitively designed.

To access your DStv account, you’ll need the real name you used when signing up for the service. Once logged in, you’ll be able to make changes to your bouquet, correct any errors, make payments, edit your information, and view your transaction history, all without leaving the comfort of your device.

Online Banking and Mobile Banking

Almost all Nigerian commercial banks now provide customers with fully-functional web and smartphone apps for instantaneous fund transfers, airtime top-ups, and bill payments.

Look for the cable TV bill under the “Bills” or “Bills of payment” section of your banking app. Select the desired television provider, enter your DStv information, choose your bouquet/plan, and then complete the payment process.

Web-based payment service

Technology and creativity have led to a plethora of online payment service providers in Nigeria. Surprisingly, these companies back virtually all forms of cable and digital TV subscriptions. PAGA, Quickteller, JumiaPay, KongaPay, eTranzact, PayU, etc., are only some of the best-known payment gateways that work with DStv.

To make a payment, go to the website of one of the available alternatives, register for an account, and then head to the service’s “Payments” tab. When possible, choose a cable company (DStv or GOtv).

Fill out your information and the Decoder’s (s). The next step is to select the desired subscription package and pay for it. ID for DSTv smart card, IUC for GOtv.

Nigerian GOtv subscribers can also use the above methods to pay for their subscriptions.

Final Thoughts

So you don’t have to miss your favourite TV shows now that you know how to pay DStv and GOtv subscriptions online.

Share this article