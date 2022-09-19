How to play Lotto online in South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria

Image Source: Xtl

Lotto is one of the most popular forms of gambling in Africa and has existed long before the internet. Despite its aged reputation, Lotto hasn’t failed to evolve with trends, and you can now play it virtually. Therefore, you’re reading the right article if you’ve been looking for how to play lotto online in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

South Africa Lotto Online

The South Africa lotto offers two weekly draws, with good odds of winning a prize and jackpots that roll over. Entry into the draw is R5 per board, and you need to choose six different numbers between 1 and 52. Draws are conducted on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

To play Lotto and other lottery-type games in South Africa, players need to be 18 years old or older. Previously, you could buy tickets only at approved retailers, handheld partners or participating banks in South Africa.

But now, you can purchase Lotto tickets online too. To do so, you need to be registered on the National Lottery website or selected SA banks.

Playing the lotto online is not only safe, but also secure and highly convenient. You can manually choose your numbers or use the Quick Pick option on their website, which automatically generates a random selection of numbers.

To play:

Register through the National Lottery website and open an account to buy your tickets online.

If you can’t register on the website, you can buy tickets online if you have an account at ABSA, FNB, Nedbank or Standard Bank. Just use their banking apps and follow the prompts.

If you’re the lucky winner of small prize money, it will be credited to your National Lottery account, and you can withdraw it immediately. If your prize is high, you will need to go through a validation process before you can claim your jackpot.

Kenya Lotto Online

In Kenya, you can play lotto online through SMS, Mpesa, and the official lotto website.

SMS lotto

To Participate in Kenya’s National Lottery via SMS, you can generate lucky numbers or pick your own numbers.

Lucky numbers generation

You can generate your Lotto Kenya ticket by doing the following:

Text WEB to 79007. You’ll need a minimum of Ksh 50 to carry out this transaction. So, if you don’t have it, send at least KSh 50 to the Lotto Mpesa Paybill Number 777000 with the Account Number “WEB”.

You’ll receive a ticket containing a set of numbers.

You’ll also receive your mylotto.co.ke login details.

Manual Numbers Generation

Pick your own winning Lotto Kenya numbers by doing the following:

Text the word “WEB” with your selected numbers like ” WEB 19*12*8*5*41*48*9″ to 79007. Here, too, you need a minimum of Ksh 50 to carry out this transaction. So, if you don’t have it, send at least KSh 50 to the Lotto Mpesa Paybill Number 777000 with the Account Number “WEB”.

You’ll receive a ticket containing a set of numbers.

You’ll also receive your mylotto.co.ke login details.

2. Playing Lotto Kenya with Mpesa App

Go to Mpesa.

Choose The Lipa na M-PESA Option.

Choose Paybill.

Type in 777000 (Lotto Mpesa paybill number).

Key in Your Account Number (if you have one, e.g. WEB).

Input a value of 50 (KSh, minimum).

Put in your M-PESA PIN.

Verify the amount of your payment.

Wait for the confirmation message.

After confirmation, you’ll get your lucky numbers and ticket promptly.

3. Play the Lotto online

You can complete the entire process of creating an account online and buying a lottery ticket for the next draw in a breeze. Start by doing the following:

Sign up on the Kenya official lotto website and select your numbers to begin.

Deposit funds via MPESA into your online account to complete your ticket purchase.

Send at least Ksh 50 to the Lotto Mpesa Paybill Number/Business Number 777000, account number WEB, by selecting the Lipa na M-PESA option from the MPESA menu.

Enter your M-PESA pin.

Confirm payment.

Wait for the M-PESA confirmation message.

Once done, click the Buy Now button to buy your ticket.

You can start here.

To qualify for a prize, you need to match at least two numbers plus the bonus ball. You can win the jackpot by correctly predicting all six regular numbers and the bonus number.

How do you transfer funds from your Lotto Kenya account to Mpesa?

After logging in to your Kenya lotto account, navigate to the Withdraw page and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your withdrawal. To withdraw funds through text message, simply send the word “WITHDRAW” followed by the desired withdrawal amount (for example, “WITHDRAW 1,000”) to the number 79007.

You’ll need to exercise patience as the transfer to your MPesa account may take a few hours. After your payment has been approved and processed by MPesa, you will receive a confirmation SMS.

If there’s a delay lasting up to days, please don’t hesitate to call 0703065032 to speak with a member of the Kenya lotto Customer Support Team.

Nigeria Lotto Online

Lotto Nigeria is a popular nationwide lottery that takes place twice per week (Saturdays and Wednesdays). Here, you’ll need to choose six digits between 1 and 49 to play the Lotto.

You’ll win the grand prize if you match all six numbers drawn in the national sports lottery. However, you can still win money in the Lotto Nigeria drawings if you match five, four, or three numbers.

Early on in the history of lotto Nigeria, locating a national sports lottery agent was necessary. People who did not know where or how to locate a lottery agent could not participate in the lottery.

To accommodate the growing number of people who own smartphones in Nigeria, NSL plc has made it possible to play Lotto Nigeria by SMS from a mobile phone.

Just send the following text message to 35777 to participate in Lotto Nigeria:

[Draw Day][space] [Number 1] [space] [Number 2] [space] (Number 3) [space] [Number 4] [space] [Number 5] [space] [Number 6]

The code letters for the draw days are: Saturday (S) and Wednesday (W). Picking the numbers 5, 13, 18, 25, 36, and 44 would look like this:

Saturday draw

S 5 13 18 25 36 44

Wednesday draw

W 5 13 18 25 36 44

When this is done successfully, you will get a text message letting you know that you were able to play. The Lotto will send your chosen numbers and an electronic ticket number via text. Keep these text messages because you’ll need them to claim your prize if you win.

You need only N100 to play.

Ghana Lotto Online

Thanks to a partnership between NLA Ghana and mobile money services, you can play your Lotto virtually with MTN Mobile Money, Vodafone Cash & AirtelTigo Cash.

MTN Momo

Pick up your mobile phone. Make sure you have some money in your MTN Mobile money wallet.

Dial *890#

Choose option 1 (the current game)

Select which way you want to stake your numbers. Options available are Direct, 2-Sure, Direct-3, Direct-4, Direct-5, Perm-2, Perm-3, and Banker.

Select the number(s) you are predicting. (Separate each number with space)

Enter the amount you want to stake. (GHS 1.00 – GHS 200.00)

Enter 1 to confirm.

You’ll receive a mobile money message for payment confirmation and approval.

For other networks like Vodafone cash and AirtelTigo, please use the *959# and follow the prompts.

Not that the system is programmed to pay you automatically if you win. So no need to fret about getting your winnings.

If you need more information about the NLA lottery, visit their official website.

Play Responsibly

As you play Lotto online in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, and Ghana, we recommend that you play responsibly.

