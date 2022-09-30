How to work in tech without coding: Simplest tech jobs

The term “tech” often characterises businesses, systems, fields of study, and more that deal with technological endeavours. Therefore it’s not something as cosmic as you probably thought. But while coding is a substantial part of the tech ecosystem, how do you work in tech without coding?

You’ve likely seen several people in your circle move into the tech industry. And you’re wondering how they could transition into tech despite some not having a solid background in it. Maybe you’ve been trying to understand programming languages and have yet to succeed.

Well, some occupations in the tech industry provide sumptuous income and are simple enough to learn for people who don’t like coding or programming jargon.

This article shows how to work in tech without coding by giving you five of the simplest tech jobs available.

UI/UX

The acronym UI stands for “user interface.” On the other hand, UX is an acronym for “user experience” Both blend as concepts that aim to aid businesses in developing products that consumers would like to use.

Although UX and UI roles are distinct, they collaborate closely. UX designers work to improve the overall user experience of a product, such as a website or mobile app, by focusing on the details. Professionals in user interface design the looks and feel of software and websites.

You can easily slot into these roles if you are looking for how to work in tech without coding. Free courses are available on platforms like Alisson to usher you into UI/UX.

Search engine optimisation expert

It may sound very sophisticated on the outside, but it’s an exciting job! It’s one of the simplest tech jobs that doesn’t require you to code.

Search engine optimisation (SEO) experts are marketers that use data and analysis to raise a website’s visibility on the results pages of major search engines like Google. As a result of their diligent research, search engines are better able to index and list relevant web pages in response to user searches.

If you like how this tech role sounds, you can position yourself to land one by taking free courses on platforms like SEMRUSH.

Data architect

This role is one of the best options if you’re looking for how to work in tech without coding. An information architect is a hybrid of design and user interface professionals who don’t need to know how to code. The information architect’s job is to enhance the user interface and make the site more functional for its intended audience.

Project management

Information technology (IT) project managers are responsible for organising various IT endeavours. Timeliness and adherence to the plan are paramount to them, and they work hard to ensure that both are met.

This position calls for leadership and motivational qualities, as well as the ability to evaluate employees daily. When leading an IT project, you must ensure everyone on the team is pulling in the same direction.

You can take project management courses on platforms like PMI.

Technical writing

You may be looking for how to work in tech without coding, but are you interested in decoding things? If you like digging deep into complex issues, aren’t intimidated by jargon, and can write interesting and simple pieces, this job is yours.

To start a career in technical writing, you can check courses on Allison.

