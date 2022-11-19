This Week: Healthlane goes off course

Layoffs, resignations and licence losses seem to be the order of this week. Nestcoin and Twiga laid off some of their staff this week, while employees of Future Africa volunteered to leave the company. Yet another startup, Healthlane, suffers from mismanagement of funds.

It’s not all bad news though: Paystack secured their PSP licence in Kenya, Sky.Garden got a second chance, and the Kenyan government says having a negative credit score shouldn’t stop you from borrowing money.

Read this edition of The Weekender to learn about the highs and lows of this week in tech. Enjoy!