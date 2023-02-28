How to apply for a passport online in Kenya

TechCabal

Different countries in Africa like Nigeria have migrated their passport application processes to virtual platforms. Kenya is also not left out. Thanks to the online application system, applying for a Kenyan passport is now easier than ever. This new system has made it possible for Kenyan citizens to apply for and receive their passports within a few days. In this step-by-step guide, we will walk you through how to apply for a passport in Kenya online.

Step 1: Create an eCitizen account

To start the online application process, you will first need to create an eCitizen account. This is a government portal where Kenyan citizens can access government services online.

You can create an account by visiting the eCitizen website and clicking on the “Create Account” button. You will need to provide your personal details, including your name, email address, and ID number. Once you have completed the registration process, you will receive an email with a verification link. Click on the link to verify your account.

Step 2: Log into your eCitizen account

Once you have verified your account, the next step on how to apply for a passport in Kenya is to log in to your eCitizen account using your email address and password. You will be taken to the dashboard, where you can access various government services.

Step 3: Select ‘Department of Immigration Services’

On the dashboard, scroll down and select ‘Department of Immigration Services’. You will be taken to a page with various immigration services. Select ‘Get Service Now’ under the ‘Passports’ section.

Step 4: Choose the type of passport you want

On the next page, you will be prompted to select the type of passport you want. There are three options: Ordinary, Diplomatic, and East African Community Passport. Choose the option that applies to you and click ‘Apply Now’

Step 5: Fill in the application form

Step 5 on how to apply for a passport in Kenya will require you to fill in the passport application form. You’ll find it on the next page after the step 4 prompts.

You will need to provide your personal details, including your full name, date of birth, gender, and ID number. You will also need to provide your contact details, including your phone number and email address. Make sure that you fill in all the required fields.

Step 6: Upload your passport photo and other documents

After filling in the application form, the next prompt you’ll receive on how to apply for a passport in Kenya will be to upload your passport photo and other documents. The photo should be a colored passport-sized photo, taken against a plain white or light blue background. The photo should not be more than six months old. You will also need to upload a copy of your ID card or birth certificate.

Step 7: Pay for your passport application

Once you have uploaded your documents, you’ll get a prompt to pay for your passport application. The fee for an ordinary passport is Ksh 4,550. To pay when you apply for a passport in Kenya, you can simply use M-Pesa, Airtel Money, or a credit card. Just follow the prompts to complete the payment.

Step 8: Book an appointment for biometrics

After making the payment, you will need to book an appointment for biometrics. This involves taking your fingerprints and a digital photo of your face. Choose a convenient date and time for the appointment.

Step 9: Attend the appointment

On the day of the appointment, make sure that you take your ID card and the appointment confirmation email along with you. Go to the immigration office at the appointed time and present your documents. You will then be taken through the biometrics process.

Step 10: Wait for your passport

After the biometrics process, you will receive an SMS notification when your passport is ready for collection. You can collect the passport from the immigration office where you had the biometrics done. Make sure that you carry your ID card and the collection slip.

Final thoughts on how to apply for a passport in Kenya

In conclusion, applying for a Kenyan passport online is a simple and straightforward process. By following the steps outlined above, you can apply for and receive your passport within a short period.

