Requirements for Ghana passport online application for non-Ghanaians

TechCabal

Ghana is a beautiful and receptive African country, and for those who wish to reside there with citizenry benefits, obtaining a Ghanaian passport is a vital step in the process. The passport allows you to travel to different countries and accorded the privileges of a Ghanaian citizen. Ghana citizens can easily proceed to carry out the online application for their passport.

However, non-citizens must go through a more rigorous process to qualify for the smoother route of online Ghana passport application. In this article, we will discuss the steps involved in applying for a Ghana passport as a non-citizen before you can be eligible to use the online application portal.

Step 1: Determine eligibility

For your first application, you will be submitting most of your documentation offline rather than online if you are applying for a Ghana passport as a non-citizen. Also, before applying for a Ghanaian passport, it is essential to determine whether you are eligible to apply for one.

According to the Ghanaian immigration regulations, non-Ghanaians who are married to Ghanaian citizens or who have Ghanaian ancestry are eligible to apply for a Ghanaian passport. Additionally, individuals who are not Ghanaian citizens but have lived in Ghana for more than five years and can demonstrate their integration into Ghanaian society may also be eligible to apply for a Ghanaian passport.

Step 2: Gather the required documents

To apply for a Ghanaian passport, non-Ghanaians must provide certain documents to support their application. The required documents may vary depending on the applicant’s circumstances, but generally, the following documents are required:

A completed passport application form 3

A certified copy of the applicant’s birth certificate or passport

A copy of the applicant’s marriage certificate (if married to a Ghanaian citizen)

Evidence of Ghanaian ancestry (if applicable)

Application letter addressed to the Hon. Minister, Ministry of the Interior, P.O. BOX M42, Accra

Proof of residency in Ghana for five years or more (if applicable)

4 passport-sized photographs with white background

Payment of the application fee – GHC 3000

There may be updates to the documentation requirements from time to time. Therefore, kindly always refer first to the Ghana immigration official website for possible updates even when you become eligible for the online passport application.

Step 3: Submit the application

Once all the required documents have been gathered, the next step is to submit the application. Non-Ghanaians can submit their passport applications at any Ghanaian embassy or consulate in their home country or the country where they reside. Alternatively, non-Ghanaians who are already in Ghana can submit their applications at the passport office in Accra.

Step 4: Wait for processing

After submitting the application, the next step is to wait for the application to be processed. The processing time for a Ghanaian passport can vary depending on the applicant’s circumstances and the workload of the passport office. However, in general, it takes up to 8 months for you as a non-Ghanaian citizen to get your passport upon submission of all required documents. But when you get it, your subsequent Ghana passport application processes will be online and will take just a few weeks to be ready.

Step 5: Collect your Ghana passport and qualify for online application

Once the passport application has been processed, the final steps will include you getting invited for likely biometrics and further clarifications. Afterwards, you will be issued a passport.

Final thoughts on Ghana passport online application for non-Ghanaians

After obtaining the Ghana passport via offline means as a non-Ghanaian citizen, your subsequent application will be online and way cheaper than the initial cost. By obtaining a Ghanaian passport, non-Ghanaians can enjoy the many benefits that come with it, such as visa-free travel to many countries and the ability to stay in Ghana for extended periods.

Share this article