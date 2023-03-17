How to check JAMB result with your registration number

TechCabal

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) is a Nigerian entrance examination board for tertiary-level institutions. JAMB registration numbers are unique to each candidate who takes the examination. There are multiple ways to check your JAMB result using your mobile phone. One such way is to check your JAMB result using your registration number. In this article, we will outline how to check your JAMB result with your registration number.

Step 1: Visit the JAMB result checking portal

To check your JAMB result, you will need to first visit the official JAMB result checking portal. The portal is accessible on any device with an internet connection, such as a computer, tablet, or mobile phone. To access the portal, go to https://www.jamb.gov.ng/Efacility, log-in, and click on the “Check UTME Results” link.

Step 2: Enter your JAMB Registration Number

To check your JAMB result, you need to enter your JAMB registration number.

On the JAMB result checking portal, you will see a blank field that asks for your JAMB registration number. Enter your registration number in the space provided. Be sure to double-check your registration number before submitting it to ensure that it is correct.

Step 3: Check your result

Once you have entered your JAMB registration number, click on the “Check Result” button. The portal will then process your result and display it on the screen.

Step 4: Review your JAMB result

Your result will show your total score, as well as your scores in each of the four subjects that you were tested on e.g Use of English Language(Mandatory), and any other three depending on your course of choice combination requirements. For a mass communication student for instance, it could be Literature, Government, and CRS.

Step 5: print out a copy of your results

Once you’re able to check your JAMB result using your Register number and you’ve reviewed the score, you can print out a copy of your result slip for future reference.

To do this, click on the “Print Result Slip” button on the portal and pay for it. You will then be prompted to enter your JAMB registration number again. After entering your registration number, click on the “Print Result Slip” button again. Your result slip will then be displayed on the screen, and you can print it out by clicking on the “Print” button.

Final thoughts on how to check JAMB result with registration number

In conclusion, like checking your WAEC result using your phone, it’s very straightforward to check your JAMB result using the registration number.

By following the steps outlined in this article, you can quickly and easily check your JAMB result and print out a copy of your result slip for future reference. If you encounter any difficulties while checking your result, you can contact JAMB for assistance through their official website or customer care line.

Share this article