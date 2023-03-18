Nigeria launches $672 million tech fund

Here’s a list of all the Twitter Spaces we’ll be holding to celebrate our 10th-year anniversary.

Despite the crash, some African investors remain confident in Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) or its new entity, Silicon Valley Bridge Bank. Some have even asked their portfolio companies to return any deposits they wired out of SVB.

African unicorn Chipper Cash is reportedly considering selling the company or seeking new investors. This news comes after TechCabal reported that Flutterwave, another fintech unicorn, may have to raise money below its $3 billion valuation this year.

The UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has found a new home. HSBC UK Bank, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings, has acquired Silicon Valley Bank UK for £1 ($1.21) after the bank was closed down by regulators due to panic withdrawals.

MTN is trying to raise money to fund its commercial paper issuance. Last week, MTN Nigeria announced that it had raised ₦125 billion ($271 million). Now it is divesting its assets too as part of its fundraising efforts.

Who brought the money this week?

This week, Nuru, an energy company based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), secured $1.5 million in a Series B funding round. The company is on track to build 13.7MWp of isolated solar-hybrid grids by mid-2024 and aims to provide world-class connectivity to five million clients in the DRC.

The Renewable Energy Performance Platform (REPP), Proparco, and E3 Capital each invested $500,000 in Nuru, bridging the financing gap for its $25 million Series B equity fundraising.