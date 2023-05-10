Print your 2023 original JAMB result slip easily

Now that the JAMB 2023 exams are over, you may have checked your results. But if you haven’t, quickly see how to check here with your registration number. After checking, however, you’ll need more than the preliminary JAMB score results check. So, if you want to print out your original JAMB result, you’ll need to follow some specific steps.

Here’s how to get your original 2023 JAMB result slip.

Step 1: Visit the JAMB website

To access your JAMB result, you need to visit the JAMB portal. The website is https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/. Login with your details. Once you’re logged on to the website, you’ll see a few options in the menu on the left side. Look for the option that says “Print Result Slip”

Step 2: Make payment to print your original JAMB result slip

On the next prompt, you’ll see “Continue to payment”. This means you’ll need to pay using online payment methods such as your ATM card. You may need to provide your email address or phone number during the payment process.

Additionally, the price is about ₦1,500 to get your original JAMB result.

Step 3: Enter your details to print your original JAMB result slip

Once your payment goes through and the payment portal redirects you back to the JAMB site, you can go ahead to print your original JAMB result slip by selecting your exam year (2023 ) and filling in your ‘JAMB Registration Number’ in the required fields.

Step 4: View your result

If you’ve entered your details correctly, you’ll be taken to a page that shows your JAMB result. The result will include your name, JAMB registration number, score, and other important details. Make sure to review the result carefully to ensure that everything is accurate.

Step 5: Print your original JAMB result

To print your JAMB result, you need to click on the “Print Result” button. This will open a new tab that displays your result in a printable format. You can print the result directly from your browser or save it as a PDF file and print it later.

You can also request it to be sent to your email.

Tips to keep in mind before you print your original JAMB result 2023

Make sure that you have a good internet connection before you access the JAMB website. Slow internet speeds can cause delays or errors. You don’t want your payment hanging. Double-check your details before you click on “Check My Result”. Entering incorrect details can result in you not being able to access your result. If you’re having trouble accessing your result, contact JAMB support for assistance. They can help you troubleshoot any issues you’re facing.

Final thoughts on how to print your original JAMB result slip 2023

Printing your JAMB result is a straightforward process that can be done online. However, it’s important to ensure that you follow the steps carefully to avoid any errors. If you’re having trouble accessing your result, don’t hesitate to contact JAMB support for assistance. By verifying your result, you can ensure that it’s genuine and avoid any issues down the line.

