SRD SASSA latest 2023 news; Bank details and more

As you may already know, the SASSA SRD application deadline has been moved to 2024. You can read up on the month and more here. Alongside this, there is important information regarding appeals, grant application updates, and changing your bank details for the SASSA SRD R350 Grant. And this article will concisely highlight them for you.

The SRD SASSA grant application updates

If you applied for this grant this year and haven’t gotten it and your application status still reads ‘pending’, your application will automatically be considered each month until 2024. If your status is reading “rejected” or anything connoting a decline, you may need to appeal if you feel you were wrongly refused.

Meanwhile, you can modify your responses to the screening questionnaire at any time if your circumstances change or if there are errors in your application. To do so, simply visit this link: https://srd.sassa.gov.za/sc19/reconfirmation and follow the instructions.

Appealing the SRD SASSA decline or rejection

If your application was rejected at any point in 2023, you have the option to file an appeal. You can learn how to initiate the appeal process by visiting the DSD appeals website or directly accessing the appeals portal if you’re already familiar with the process.

Changing SASSA bank details

For approved beneficiaries of the SASSA SRD R350 Grant looking to update their banking details, you can do so by visiting this link: https://srd.sassa.gov.za/said and navigating to the “How do I change my banking details” section. You’ll see a portal to enter your ID.

After providing your ID Number, you will receive an SMS with a secure link unique to you. Click on this link and carefully follow the provided instructions.

If you choose to receive your grant in a bank account, please ensure that the account belongs to you. SASSA cannot deposit your grant into someone else’s bank account. Similarly, if you opt for the money transfer option through a major bank, make sure that the mobile phone number receiving the SMS is registered in your name.

SASSA cannot transfer your grant to a mobile number registered to someone else. It’s important to note that these updated banking details will be used for future payments after they are verified.

