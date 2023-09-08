Steps to easily calculate your 2024 UNISA fees online

As education costs continue to rise across universities in Africa, it’s essential for students to have a clear understanding of their financial obligations. For students or potential students of the University of South Africa (UNISA), calculating fees can be a crucial aspect of their academic journey. Fortunately, UNISA provides an easy-to-use online tool to help students determine their fees. In this article, we’ll guide you through the process of calculating UNISA fees online in a simple and straightforward manner.

1. Go to the UNISA website

Start by opening your preferred web browser and navigating to the official UNISA website. Ensure that you are using a secure and updated browser to protect your personal information.

2. Log in if you’re registered

If you’re already a UNISA student, log in to your student portal using your username and password. If you’re not registered, move on to the next step.

3. Navigate to the “my UNISA study fees quotation” tab

On the MyUNISA website, look for the “my UNISA study fees quotation” section. You’ll find it here

4. Select the academic year and qualification

. Click on it to proceed.

Choose the academic year for which you want to calculate fees. You’ll also need to specify your qualification level, such as undergraduate, postgraduate, or diploma.

5. Enter your modules

Now, select the specific modules or courses you plan to enrol in for the selected academic year. This is a crucial step, as different modules have different fees.

On average, a student enrols in 4 to 6 courses annually, with each course costing between R1,815.00 and R7,550.00 (please note that these amounts may be revised).

6. Calculate your UNISA fees

After selecting your modules, the system will calculate your fees based on your choices. You’ll see a breakdown of tuition fees, exam fees, and other charges related to your selected modules.

7. Review your fees

Take a moment to review the calculated fees. Ensure that all the information is accurate, including your chosen modules and qualification.

Final thoughts on calculating UNISA fees

Calculating UNISA fees online is an easy process that can help you plan your academic finances effectively. By following these steps, you can ensure that you have a clear understanding of your financial inclinations while pursuing your education at UNISA. Remember to check the UNISA website for any updates or changes to the fee calculation process, as procedures may evolve over time.

