Was the iPhone 15 worth the wait?

Apple has once again stirred the internet after unveiling its highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These remarkable devices represent a paradigm shift in the brand’s definition of smartphone design, performance, and environmental consciousness. While there have been media backslashes from displeased iPhone enthusiasts who believe the iPhone 15 series is simply a renamed version of the iPhone 14 series, we’ll leave you to determine what to think as we highlight some of the key features of the latest Apple iPhone.

Camera upgrades

The new iPhones usher in a photography revolution with a camera system equivalent to seven professional lenses, all made possible by the potent A17 Pro chip. The 48MP main camera system now supports a super-high-resolution 24MP default setting, opening doors to unparalleled image quality. These advancements redefine portrait photography, enhancing focus and depth control, elevating night mode and Smart HDR, and introducing an exclusive 5x Telephoto camera solely available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A17 Pro: A chip evolution

Fueling these devices’ prowess is the A17 Pro, the industry’s pioneering 3-nanometer chip, setting a new bar in smartphone performance. With remarkable improvements across the board, including a major GPU overhaul, a 10 per cent faster CPU, and a 2x swifter Neural Engine, these iPhones redefine what’s achievable on a mobile device. The pro-grade GPU takes centre stage with its 6-core design, delivering a staggering 20 per cent speed bump and introducing hardware-accelerated ray tracing for visually immersive experiences.

Bolstered camera creativity

The advanced camera systems in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, empowered by A17 Pro, provide an astounding seven pro lenses in one device. The 48MP Main camera grants users unmatched flexibility with a 24MP super-high-resolution default mode, delivering exceptional image quality without sacrificing storage space. Users can effortlessly switch between three popular focal lengths: 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm, or choose one as their new default setting. Furthermore, night mode is further enhanced, thanks to the Photonic Engine, making Night mode portraits a reality. Smart HDR, now accessible to third-party apps, improves rendering across the board.

Next-level wireless and connectivity in the iPhone 15

Both models embrace the USB‑C connector, supercharged with USB 3 speeds, enabling swift data transfers up to 20 times faster than its predecessor. The second-generation Ultra Wideband chip allows iPhones with this feature to connect at three times the previous range, making “Precision Finding” in “Find My” a breeze, even in crowded places. Wi-Fi 6E support delivers up to 2x faster wireless speeds, while the iPhone 15 Pro lineup becomes the first thread-enabled smartphones, laying the groundwork for seamless home automation integration.

iPhone 15 Titanium design

Apple, in unleashing its iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, boasts of a cutting-edge titanium chassis that not only delivers impeccable strength but also impressively lightweights, setting a new benchmark for Pro models. This innovative design incorporates elegantly contoured edges and introduces a versatile Action button, which empowers users to personalize their iPhone experience as never before.

Enhanced safety features in the iPhone 15

Safety shares the spotlight in the iPhone 15 models with the introduction of Crash Detection and Emergency SOS via satellite, providing crucial assistance during critical moments. Emergency SOS via satellite is set to expand its reach to Spain and Switzerland. Moreover, Roadside Assistance via satellite makes its debut in the U.S., connecting users to AAA when stranded without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. The intuitive interface streamlines communication and is free for two years, even for non-members.

Eco-Conscious design

Apple’s commitment to environmental sustainability shines through in the new iPhone. They incorporate more recycled materials than ever before, including 100 per cent recycled aluminium and cobalt in the battery. Even the packaging is over 99 per cent fibre-based, moving closer to the goal of eliminating plastic by 2025. In a significant shift, Apple will no longer use leather in its products, opting for eco-friendly alternatives.

Pricing and availability

iPhone enthusiasts can get their hands on these cutting-edge devices in four stunning titanium finishes including black titanium, white titanium, blue titanium, and natural titanium. Pre-orders commence on Friday, September 15, with availability starting on Friday, September 22. Prices start at $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering various storage capacities to cater to users’ needs. Apple’s trade-in program allows for substantial savings, and select carriers offer the chance to obtain an iPhone 15 Pro for as low as $0 after trading in eligible devices.

In Africa, due to shipping, retail, tax, and other costs, potential users may pay between $1,200 and $2,500 to own the variations of the iPhone 15.

Innovative iOS 17

The iPhone 15 models come equipped with iOS 17, packed with features such as Contact Posters, Live Voicemail, enhanced Messages, and the exciting NameDrop for easy sharing. Other improvements include StandBy, interactive widgets, and enhanced privacy features in Safari.

iCloud+ Expansion

Apple also expands its iCloud+ offerings, introducing 6TB and 12TB plans for users with large media libraries or those utilising Family Sharing. These plans grant access to premium features, including Private Relay, Hide My Email, Custom Email Domains, and HomeKit Secure Video support.

Final thoughts on the iPhone 15

Apple continues to push the boundaries of innovation with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, setting new standards in design, performance, and sustainability while prioritising user experience and environmental responsibility. Do you think it’s worth your splash?

