iPhone 15 series price in Nigeria, Kenya & South Africa

The iPhone 15 has been greeted with mixed reactions since its unveiling at the recent Apple event. However, it doesn’t mean there aren’t people who’d still love to get the variations of the new smartphone from Apple. As such, if you’re in Nigeria, South Africa, or Kenya and are eager to get your hands on the new iPhone 15, you’re in the right place. In this article, we will explore the prime retail stores and locations, as listed by Apple, where you can purchase the highly anticipated iPhone 15 models in these three African countries. Not only will we guide you to the best retailers, but we’ll also provide insights into the likely price ranges, ensuring you’re well-prepared to make your iPhone 15 purchase.

Before we delve fully in, we wrote a concise review of the latest iPhone 15, you should read it.

Location and likely prices to get the iPhone 15 in Nigeria

If you’re in Nigeria and looking to purchase the iPhone 15, it’ll be no hassle. Once it starts selling in Africa, there are several reputable retailers across the country where you can find this popular Apple device.

1. 9MOBILE outlets – e.g – Unit G085 – G090 & G103 – G 108, Tejuosho Shopping Complex Yaba, Lagos.

2.. GLO outlets – e.g Palms Mall – Address: Suite 44, Palms Shopping Mall, VI, Lagos.

3. KONGA – online or offline walk-in stores like 78 Bode Thomas Road, Lagos.

4. SLOT – e.g 5 Akerele St, Ifako, Gbagada, next to GTBank, Lagos.

5. FINET – e.g 14 Oshitelu Street, Ikeja, Lagos.

6. WESTGATE – e.g 17, Adepele Street, Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos.

7. SPAR – e.g 19, Awosika Bus Stop, Opebi Road, Lagos.

Prices to expect the iPhone 15 variations in Nigeria

Storage and some other features of the new iPhone 15 models will be the major determination of the price variations apart from shipping costs, tax, exchange rate, and other import duty costs that may affect the phones’ prices as may be advertised by Apple.

iPhone 15 prices: starting from about ₦900,000

iPhone 15 Plus prices: starting from ₦1,100,000

iPhone 15 Pro prices: starting from ₦1,300,000

iPhone 15 Pro Max prices: starting from ₦1,500,000

Location and likely prices to get the iPhone 15 in South Africa

For our readers in South Africa, you may find the iPhone 15 in the following stores:

1. COMPUTER MANIA – Garstfontein Rd, & De Villebois Mareuil Dr, Pretoria.

2. INCREDIBLE CONNECTION – Shop 21B Hartbeespoort Village Mall, Magalies Blvd, Schoemansville, Pretoria.

3. VODASHOP VODACARE PORT ELIZABETH – Shop G5 The Bridge Shopping Centre, Port Elizabeth.

4. VODACOM 4U PAVILLION CNR OLIVE e.g – Shop 44 Diamond, Kimberley.

Prices to expect the new iPhone variations in South Africa

The potential prices of the iPhone 15 in South Africa start from as follows.

iPhone 15 prices: starting from about R22173.52

iPhone 15 Plus prices: starting from R27100.96

iPhone 15 Pro prices: starting from R32028.41

iPhone 15 Pro Max prices: starting from R36955.86

Location and likely prices to get the new iPhone in Kenya

Kenyan consumers can find the iPhone 15 at these stores/locations:

1. ANISUMA TRADERS – PARKSIDE TOWERS – Parkside Towers, Mombasa.

3. SALUTE I WORLD -e.g Capital C – Mombasa Road, Nairobi.

4. GLOBOEDGE – WATERFRONT MALL – Waterfront Mall, Karen Road, Nairobi.

5. ZETORT – HILTON – Hilton Nairobi, Nairobi.

Prices to expect the iPhone 15 variations in Nigeria

Many factors can affect the price of the iPhone 15 in Kenya. However, below are likely starting prices for each model:

iPhone 15 prices: starting from about Ksh171935.36

iPhone 15 Plus prices: starting from Ksh210143.22

iPhone 15 Pro prices: starting from Ksh248351.08

iPhone 15 Pro Max prices: starting from Ksh286558.94

Share this article