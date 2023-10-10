Latest on SASSA grant payment dates October 2023 

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has released the grant payment schedule for October 2023, demonstrating its commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and families. Here’s what you need to know about the SASSA grant payment dates, some essential advice, and how you can stay informed.

1. Older Persons’ SASSA grant payment

Commencing on Tuesday, 03 October 2023, Older Persons’ Grants will be disbursed, encompassing all grants linked to these accounts. This financial assistance is a lifeline for many seniors, ensuring they can maintain a decent standard of living in their golden years.

2. Disability SASSA grant payment

On Wednesday, 04 October 2023, the Disability Grants will be distributed, including any grants linked to these accounts. These grants are instrumental in supporting those with disabilities to overcome challenges and live fulfilling lives.

3. Children’s SASSA grant payment

Families relying on Children’s Grants can anticipate their payment on Thursday, 05 October 2023. This grant plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the well-being of children by providing access to education, healthcare, and proper nutrition.

Notice on SASSA payment

According to SASSA, there’s no need for haste in withdrawing cash on the first payment day. Once the money is in your account, it will remain there until it’s needed. This advice ensures the safety and convenience of accessing your funds, without the stress of time constraints.

Additionally, as part of the #SASSACARES initiative to Keep South Africa Healthy, SASSA encourages beneficiaries to stay informed and connect. You can contact their toll-free helpline at **0800 60 10 11** for any inquiries or assistance regarding your grants. Valuable information can also be found on their official website at www.sassa.gov.za.

Tips for grant beneficiaries before and upon payment

Please note the following before and after you receive your SASSA grant payment:

1. Beware of scams

While some people are trying to rig the SASSA system by benefiting more than allowed, others are trying to dupe legitimate beneficiaries. Therefore, you need to stay vigilant and cautious of individuals offering to assist you with your grant money in exchange for personal information or fees. SASSA does not charge fees for grants.

2. Keep your details updated

Ensure that your contact and banking details are accurate and up-to-date with SASSA to avoid any payment issues.

