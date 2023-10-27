USSD for Zenith, Polaris, First & Union Banks 2023

USSD codes are a convenient and quick way to access banking services on the go. We highlighted USSD codes for MTN network in South Africa recently. Here, we’ll highlight the USSD codes for some Nigerian such as Zenith Bank, Polaris Bank, First Bank, and Union Bank.

Zenith Bank USSD codes

Zenith Bank offers a range of services through USSD codes stemming from the *996#. For example, see the below:

To check your account balance, simply dial *966*00#.

For airtime top-up, use *966*Amount*Mobile Number#.

For mobile transfers, dial *966*Amount*Recipient’s Account Number#.

These USSD codes provide Zenith Bank customers with easy access to their accounts and quick transactions.

Polaris Bank USSD

Polaris Bank, formerly Skye Bank, also has USSD codes for its customers’ convenience. They stem from the *883#.

See examples below:

To check your account balance, dial *833*6#.

For funds transfer, use *833*Amount*Account Number#.

Like Zenith’s, Polaris Bank’s USSD codes services ensure that you can manage your finances without the need for an internet connection.

First Bank USSD codes

First Bank, one of the oldest and most trusted banks in Nigeria, provides various USSD codes for its customers. The foundation code for this bank is *894#.

Use examples are as follows:

To check your account balance, dial *894*00#.

For airtime top-up, use *894*Amount*Mobile Number#.

For funds transfer, dial *894*Amount*Account Number#.

Union Bank

Union Bank offers a range of USSD codes to cater to its customers’ needs and they all stem from *826#. See examples of its subsidiaries below:

To check your account balance, dial *826*4#.

For airtime top-up, use *826*Amount*Mobile Number#.

When you need to transfer funds, dial *826*2*Amount*Account Number#.

Like others, Union Bank’s USSD services are designed for simplicity and accessibility.

Final thoughts

USSD codes have revolutionised the banking system in Nigeria. The offering of a hassle-free way to access essential services without the need for internet connectivity.

In other words, the USSD codes provided by Zenith Bank, Polaris Bank, First Bank, and Union Bank are powerful tools that put control over your finances at your fingertips. With these codes, you can conveniently and securely manage your banking needs, ensuring that you’re always in charge of your financial affairs, no matter where you are in the country.

