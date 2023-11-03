dx5 will also pick a number of companies that have used technology to drive their operations, including county governments.

Kenyan publisher dx5, formerly CIO East Africa, will hold its 15th annual technology awards, the CIO100 awards this month. The organisation, which also publishes hardcopy technology magazines, selects influential technology players such as chief information officers (CIOs) in the East African region. It also handpicks 100 companies that have played a key role in driving innovation in their products and services. In the 2023 installment, British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria, Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), and Sarova Hotels & Resorts will take part in the fair.

“We received applications from over 600 organisations across the continent, which reflects Africa’s growing embrace of technology and its positive impact. Technology is the ultimate winner here, and it’s inspiring to witness our continent’s technological evolution,” dx5’s chairman and co-founder, Harry Hare said.

Besides picking the CIO of the year winner – who has led the most compelling project that not only successfully incorporated technology but has also merged business strategy with the organisations vision – the show will run 14 other categories. Other award categories include Education, Health, Manufacturing, SACCO, Insurance, and Banking. Notable accolades include the dxNova Woman of the Year, Company of the Year, and CXO Influencer of the Year Awards.

Moses Onkundi of ABSA bank won in 2022 and will be defending his title alongside James Nyakomitta, Group CIO, APA Insurance, Martin Mwarangu, Group General Manager – ICT/SAP Project Manager, KTDA, Peter Kanda, CIO, Gertrude’s Children Hospital, Gilbert Mutai, Head of IT, Car and General Group, Sachin Samat, Director – Group IT, NCBA Bank Kenya, and Charles Washika, Director ICT & Innovation, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, among many others.

County governments, including Kitui, Nyandarua, and Makueni, are contenders for the local government award. Government entities such as the Ministry of Water & Environment Uganda, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company, and Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) will also take part in the competition. Winners will be revealed on the evening of November 24, 2023

Share this article