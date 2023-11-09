In the ever-dynamic landscape of the smartphone world, where each new release is akin to a gladiatorial battle for supremacy, 2023 has witnessed an epic clash of titans. Brands like Apple (iPhone), Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, Xiaomi, and the illustrious Google Pixel stepped into the arena, bearing their sharpest innovations and mightiest features. But after scrutinising every contender, enduring endless debates, and banters, there can be only one victor. And the top accolade in the realm of 2023 smartphones belongs to none other than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra!

This smartphone redefines the way we experience smartphone photography and comes packed with a host of upgrades that position it at the forefront of the premium flagship league. Let’s take a closer look at what makes the Galaxy S23 Ultra truly shine this year.

A camera to marvel at

The android device has several perks making it worthy as the best smartphone so far in 2023. But the standout feature of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has to be its impeccable 200MP camera system. But it’s not just about the megapixels; this camera can merge 16 pixels into one, resulting in brighter, more detailed, and simply stunning shots. What’s more, you have the flexibility to capture in full 200MP mode, allowing for extensive cropping and reframing options.

When compared to other flagship devices such as the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Galaxy S23 Ultra emerges as a pace setter in the camera department. This smartphone delivers exceptional performance, whether you’re shooting in bright daylight or challenging low-light conditions.

Form meets function: Design and Display

Another reason this device deserves to be crowned as the best smartphone so far in 2023 is its build. The Galaxy S23 Ultra’s design is not just stylish; it’s incredibly practical too. The rear cameras are more prominent, and the display is notably flatter, which enhances the usability of the S Pen. While the curved display adds to the premium feel, it’s important to note that it can pose challenges when trying to access items at the display’s extreme edges. Samsung has also made the device more durable, incorporating Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for added protection against scratches and accidental drops.

This phone is available in four elegant colors: Phantom Black, Green, Cream, and Lavender. Among these, the green option stands out as a vibrant and unique choice. Moreover, Samsung’s commitment to sustainability shines through with the incorporation of recycled materials into the phone’s design.

Display excellence

The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts one of the finest smartphone displays in the market. With its 6.8-inch QHD OLED screen, it delivers vibrant colours and a high resolution, making it the ideal canvas for consuming content. The display’s 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth visuals and adapts to the content you’re viewing.

Remarkably, the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s display performs impressively both indoors and outdoors, offering excellent brightness and wide viewing angles. It provides the perfect stage for showcasing your photos and videos, especially with the support of its stunning 200MP camera.

Best smartphone cinematic experience: Video Performance

When it comes to video, the Galaxy S23 Ultra doesn’t disappoint. It offers enhanced video stabilisation and supports 8K video recording at 30 fps. The phone’s video quality is top-notch, producing smooth footage with vibrant colours. What’s more, the 10x optical zoom feature further elevates your video capabilities, allowing for closer and more detailed shots.

When stacked up against rivals like the iPhone 14 Pro Max and Pixel 7 Pro, the Galaxy S23 Ultra emerges as a strong contender, providing competitive video quality and additional zoom options. It’s a top choice for content creators and videography enthusiasts.

Unmatched performance

Beneath the hood, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is powered by the exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. This processor boasts higher clock speeds and delivers the world’s fastest mobile graphics in a smartphone. Benchmarks clearly demonstrate that the device outperforms competitors like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max when it comes to graphics.

However, this phone isn’t just about benchmarks; it excels in real-world usage as well. It breezes through tasks, whether you’re multitasking or running demanding applications. Gaming on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an absolute delight, offering stunning graphics and responsive controls.

Battery that stays

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery, and when combined with the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, it delivers remarkable battery life. In our rigorous battery test, the phone lasted for over 12 hours, solidifying its position as one of the top performers in the market. When you switch to 60Hz mode, the device even manages to surpass 13 hours, further enhancing its endurance.

While the phone’s battery life is indeed exceptional, it’s worth noting that its charging speed could see some improvements. It ships with a 45W fast charger, which is effective but falls short of the faster charging options available on some other devices.

S Pen and One UI 5.1: Enhancing user experience

The Galaxy S23 Ultra continues to support the S Pen, making it a valuable tool for note-taking, drawing, and fine photo editing. The integration of the S Pen with the device’s display significantly enhances its usability. Additionally, the Samsung Notes app now allows for collaboration, enabling multiple users to edit a note simultaneously.

Running on top of Android 13, the device features One UI 5.1, bringing several improvements, including enhanced usability and new features. This software perfectly complements the device’s powerful hardware, providing a smooth and user-friendly experience.

Final thoughts on the best smartphone so far in 2023

In 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra unquestionably reigns as the ultimate flagship smartphone. With its groundbreaking 200MP camera system, exceptional performance, and stunning display, it represents the zenith of smartphone brilliance this year. The camera innovations, coupled with improvements in battery life, make it a standout choice, especially for those who are passionate about photography.

While it does come at a premium price, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra undoubtedly justifies the investment for those who are seeking the absolute best.

