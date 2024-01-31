Latest JAMB CBT mock updates 2024

In recent developments, it has been gathered from Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) candidates that all available slots for the JAMB CBT mock exams in Lagos for the year 2024 have been filled. We spoke to a couple of candidates currently trying to register for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) who narrated the challenge they face in not being able to choose Lagos as their preferred location.

The limited capacity issue arises from the fact that only one day has been designated for the mock exams, and admission for it is granted on a first-come, first-served basis. This means that candidates resident in Lagos and who want to sit for the mock exam but have missed out on securing a slot in Lagos may need to consider travelling to neighbouring states where availability still exists.

The exclusivity of slots in Lagos has created a challenging situation for local candidates, adding an unexpected hurdle to their preparation for the upcoming JAMB exams. This emphasises the need for a more robust JAMB infrastructure in densely populated states like Lagos.

Notes to draw from the Lagos JAMB mock 2024 development

1. Alternative Locations

Since JAMB mock slots are full in Lagos, candidates can consider exploring neighbouring states like Ogun and Oyo before theirs get filled too

2. Prompt registration

If you are in neighbouring states like Oyo and Ogun, or in other states too, ensure timely registration for the JAMB mock exam to increase your chances of securing a slot, given the limited availability.

3. Use the JAMB Syllabus to study

If you won’t eventually get to sit for the JAMB CBT mock exams, simply dedicate sufficient time to practising past JAMB exam questions and especially use the JAMB syllabus to familiarise yourself with likely questions.

4. Time Management skills

Hone your time management skills during mock exams if you’ll be taking it or while practicing by yourself at home. Time yourself less than the potential time you’ll be allotted on the exam day and try to answer questions as efficiently as possible. these will help optimise your performance on the designated day.

Final thoughts on JAMB CBT mock updates 2024

As candidates adapt to these unforeseen circumstances, staying informed and proactive in their approach will be essential for a successful JAMB mock exam experience in 2024.

