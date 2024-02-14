10 ways to stop your Android hanging or lagging 2024

Dealing with a slow or lagging Android device can be frustrating, but there are several steps you can take to troubleshoot and improve its performance. Here are ten effective ways to address and potentially stop hanging or lagging issues on your Android device:

1. Close background apps to stop Android hanging or lagging

Apps running in the background consume system resources and can slow down your device. Therefore, you can likely stop your Android phone from hanging or lagging by closing unnecessary apps. This can be done by accessing the recent apps menu and swiping them away or using a task manager app to terminate background processes.

2. Restart your device to stop Android hanging or lagging

A simple restart can often resolve temporary performance issues by clearing system memory and refreshing processes. Power off your Android device, wait for a few seconds, then power it back on to see if the lagging or hanging persists.

3. Update system software

To stop your Android phone from hanging or lagging, ensure that your Android device’s operating system and apps are up to date. Manufacturers frequently release software updates that include performance improvements, bug fixes, and security patches. Go to Settings > System > System update to check for available updates.

4. Clear app cache and data

Over time, app cache and data can accumulate, leading to performance degradation. Clearing cache and data for individual apps or using the system’s built-in storage cleaner can free up space, improve performance and stop hanging or lagging on your Android device. Go to Settings > Apps > [App Name] > Storage > Clear cache or Clear data.

Please be careful when clearing cache and data. Clearing an app’s data means you may lose all the things you’ve done on/with the app. You’ll lose updates and more. For example, if you clear WhatsApp data, you may lose your chats and media.

5. Disable animations

Animations and transition effects can make your Android device feel sluggish, especially on older or lower-spec devices. Disable or reduce animation scales in the developer options menu to enhance responsiveness. Go to Settings > Developer options > Window animation and disable all animations such as Transition animation scale and Animator duration scale.

6. Free up storage space

Insufficient storage space can impact your device’s performance. To stop your Android from lagging or hanging, delete unused files, photos, videos, and apps to free up storage space. You can use built-in storage management tools or third-party apps to identify and remove clutter.

7. Use lite versions of apps

Another way to stop your Android phone from hanging or lagging is to consider using lite versions of resource-intensive apps or alternative lightweight apps designed to consume fewer system resources. Lite apps often offer similar functionality with less memory and storage requirements, resulting in smoother performance.

8. Disable or uninstall unused apps

Unused or rarely used apps still consume system resources and often contribute to lagging or hanging issues. Disable or uninstall apps that you no longer need to declutter your device and improve performance.

9. Enable high-performance mode to stop Android lagging

Some Android devices offer a high-performance mode or power-saving mode that adjusts system settings to prioritize performance over battery life. Therefore, you can stop your Android phone from hanging or lagging by enabling high-performance mode in your device’s settings to optimize performance for demanding tasks like gaming.

10. Factory reset to stop Android lagging

If all else fails, performing a factory reset or flashing your Android phone can restore your Android device to its default state, eliminating any software issues or conflicts that may be causing performance problems. Remember to backup your data before proceeding with a factory reset or flashing, as they will erase all data on your device.

Final thoughts on how to stop your Android from hanging or lagging

By following these ten troubleshooting steps, you can effectively address and stop hanging or lagging issues on your Android device, and enjoy a smoother and more responsive user experience.

Share this article