If you sat for the last Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) exams, you may want to check your UACE results. Here’s a quick guide outlining the two convenient methods available in 2024 for checking your UACE results:

Method 1: Checking UACE results via SMS (Paid Service)

For those without easy access to the internet, there’s an alternative method to check UACE results. Here’s how:

1. Open your messaging app

Grab your mobile phone and open your messaging application.

2. Craft your sms

Compose a new text message and type “UACE <space> Your Index Number”. For example, if your index number is U234567/001, you would type “UACE U234567/001.”

3. Send the message

Once you’ve confirmed the accuracy of your index number, send the message to the shortcode 6600.

4. Receive results (sms charges apply)

If the results are available, you’ll receive a reply message detailing your UACE results for each subject you took. Be aware that standard SMS charges apply to this service.

Method 2: Checking UACE results online

This method is perfect if you have a reliable internet connection. Here’s what you need to do:

1. Head to the UNEB website

Open your web browser and navigate to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) website at https://uneb.ac.ug/category/international/.

2. Locate the results section

Look for a designated section labelled “Results” or “Verification of Results.” This section will provide clear instructions on how to proceed.

3. Input your index number

Once you locate the results section, you’ll be prompted to enter your UACE index number. This unique identification number was assigned to you during registration.

4. Submit and view UACE results

After entering your index number, click the “Search” or “Submit” button. If the results have been released, your detailed UACE results will appear on the screen, displaying your performance in each subject.

Final thoughts on how to check UACE results 2024

UNEB typically releases UACE results a few weeks after the exams have concluded. Stay updated by checking the UNEB website or social media channels for official announcements regarding the release date of results.

Ensure you have your UACE index number readily available before attempting to check UACE results through either method.

By following these simple steps, you can easily check UACE results.

