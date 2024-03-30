New SASSA SRD April payment dates and procedures 2024

Like the SRD, the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has unveiled the payment schedule for various grants in April 2024. Beneficiaries can expect their funds to be deposited according to the following breakdown:

Senior Beneficiaries

Older Persons SASSA SRD Grants payment will be starting Wednesday, April 3, 2024. This includes any linked grants associated with these accounts.

Disability Grant Recipients dates for April

Look forward to receiving the SASSA Disability Grants payment on Thursday, April 4, 2024. This disbursement also covers any linked grants in your account.

SASSA Children’s Grant Payment Schedule for April

Children’s Grants will be accessible on Friday, April 5, 2024.

Remember, there’s no need to rush to the bank on the first day of payment. Once the funds are deposited, they’ll remain readily available in your account for your withdrawal convenience.

Plan Wisely, Manage Responsibly

The South African Social Security Agency SASSA encourages beneficiaries to exercise responsible financial management. Remember, these grants are intended to support essential needs.

Why Your SASSA SRD Payment Might Be Delayed

Verification Delays: Even if approved, Sassa may still be verifying your application. This can take time.

Even if approved, Sassa may still be verifying your application. This can take time. Bank Issues: Incorrect bank details or an exceeding bank balance can hold up your payment.

Incorrect bank details or an exceeding bank balance can hold up your payment. Technical Problems: High application volumes or technical glitches can cause processing delays.

High application volumes or technical glitches can cause processing delays. Missing Information: Incomplete applications with missing details may need correction before payment.

Stay Updated on SASSA SRD Payment April

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) recommends that beneficiaries seeking updates on the SASSA SRD payment should regularly check the official SASSA website (www.sassa.gov.za) or follow their social media channels (@OfficialSASSA) for the latest announcements.

For any inquiries or assistance related to your grants, including the SASSA SRD payment in April, you can contact SASSA’s toll-free number: 0800 60 10 11.

By staying informed and managing your grants responsibly, you can maximize the benefits these programs offer.

Share this article