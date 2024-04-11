Print or download your GHRIS Payslip 2023 or 2024

The Government Human Resource Information System (GHRIS) provides a convenient way for Kenyan government employees to access their payslips online. If you’re looking to download your GHRIS payslip for 2024, follow these simple steps:

1. Access the GHRIS Login Page

Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the official GHRIS login page at https://www.ghris.go.ke/loginonly.aspx.

2. Enter Your Credentials

On the login page, you’ll be prompted to enter your User ID and Password. These credentials are unique to you and should have been provided during your registration process.

3. Logging In and Navigating

Once you’ve entered your credentials correctly, click the “Login” button. This will take you to your GHRIS dashboard.

4. Locating Your Payslip

Within your GHRIS dashboard, navigate to the section labelled “My Records” or something similar. Here, you should find a dropdown menu with options like “Payslip” or “Pay Slips.” Select the appropriate option.

5. Choosing your GHRIS Payslip 2024

Upon selecting the “Payslip” option, you’ll likely see a list of your payslips for the year. These will be categorised by month or pay period. Identify the specific GHRIS payslip 2024 you want to download and click on it.

6. Downloading or Viewing your GHRIS Payslip 2024

Once you’ve selected, for example, your 2024 or even 2023 Government Human Resource Information System payslip, you’ll typically be given two options: “View” or “Download.” Clicking “View” allows you to see the payslip details on your screen. If you prefer to save a copy for your records, select “Download.” This will usually prompt you to choose a location on your device to save the payslip document (often a PDF format).

Final thoughts on accessing your GHRIS Payslip 2024

If you encounter difficulties logging in or accessing your payslips, you can find helpful resources on the GHRIS website. There may be a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section or contact information for technical support.

Remember to keep your GHRIS login credentials secure and avoid sharing them with anyone.

Ultimately, you should be able to easily access and download your GHRIS payslip 2024 through this online system that offers a convenient way to manage your payslip information throughout the year.

