Tahmeed online booking process 2024

Tahmeed bus company is one of the transport companies in Kenya that provides a convenient and secure online booking system for travellers. Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a business trip, booking your ticket online saves you time and ensures you get a seat on your preferred route. Follow the next steps to book.

1. Visit the Tahmeed Online Booking Portal

The first step to Tahmeed online booking is to visit the company’s official website at www.tahmeedexpress.com/#/ . You will land on the home page with a dedicated spot to start booking your ticket.

You will first choose the date you’re looking to book for, then enter your departure and destination locations respectively and how many seats you are booking. Once you’ve entered all the details, click the “Search” button

Then it’ll open another page for you to view available buses and schedules. This is a more comprehensive booking page.

2. Specify Your Travel Details

On the booking page, you’ll find designated fields for entering your travel details. This includes:

Departure and Arrival Cities:

You can still change your origin and destination from the dropdown menus ad you will find on this page

Travel Date: Change or maintain your desired travel date. It’s helpful to check the bus schedule beforehand to ensure availability on your preferred date.

Number of Passengers: Indicate the total number of people travelling with you.

3. Choose Your Bus and Seats

Tahmeed online booking offers a user-friendly interface to select your preferred bus. You’ll see a list of available departures with details like departure time, estimated travel duration, and available seat options.

Choose the departure time that suits your schedule and click on the “Select Seats” button. This will display a seat map where you can pick your preferred seats.

Tip: If you’re travelling with a group, you should make sure to select seats together because the way you select the seats is the way you’ll sit ion the bus.

4. Register and Make Payment

After selecting your seats, you’ll be prompted to either sign in to your existing account or proceed as a guest. If you’re a new user, registering for an account allows you to manage future bookings and track your travel history easily.

For both registered users and guests, Tahmeed online booking offers a secure payment gateway. The most common payment method is M-Pesa, a popular mobile money transfer service in Kenya.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your M-Pesa payment. Once the payment is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message.

5. Download and Print Your Ticket

The final step in Tahmeed online booking is to download and print your ticket. Your ticket will contain all the important details of your journey, including your departure and arrival cities, travel date and time, seat numbers, and a unique booking reference.

For convenience, you can also save your ticket as a PDF on your mobile device for easy access during your trip.

Final thoughts on Tahmeed online booking process 2024

That’s it about successfully completing your Tahmeed online booking. Should you have any issues, do not hesitate to reach out to their helpline.

