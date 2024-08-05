Securing admission into Nigerian universities involves a thorough understanding of the admission process, particularly how to calculate Olevel and JAMB score aggregate for admission 2024. This article breaks down the process into clear, manageable steps.

Understanding O’ Level grade points

The first step is calculating the O level grade points. Most Nigerian universities use a specific grading system to convert O level grades into points:

A1: 6 points

B2: 5 points

B3: 4 points

C4: 3 points

C5: 2 points

C6: 1 point

For example, if a student scores A1 in five subjects, their total points would be calculated as follows:

6 points×5 subjects= 30 points

Calculating JAMB scores

The JAMB score, which ranges from 0 to 400, is another critical component. To integrate this score into the aggregate, universities typically standardize it by dividing by 8. For instance, if a candidate scores 240 in JAMB, the calculation would be: 240/8 = 30 points.

Combining O’ Level and JAMB scores

To calculate Olevel and JAMB score aggregate for admission 2024, simply add the points from both components. For example, if a student has 30 points from their O levels and 30 points from their JAMB score, the total aggregate would be:

30 points + 30 points = 60 points

Including Post-UTME scores to calculate OLevel & JAMB score aggregate for 2024

Some universities also consider post-UTME scores in the admission process. Some universities solely admit based on their post UTME scores. But for those who add it to the JAMB and O’level scores, typically, the post-UTME score (out of 100) is divided by 2. For instance, if a candidate scores 70 in the post-UTME, the calculation would be: 70/2= 35 points

This score is then added to the combined O’Level and JAMB points to obtain the final aggregate:

30 points(O’Level)+30 points(JAMB)+35 points(post-UTME)=95 points.

Final thoughts on how to calculate OLevel & JAMB score aggregate for 2024 admissions

Understanding how to calculate O level and JAMB score aggregate for admission 2024 can help you better assess your chances of admission and plan your preparations accordingly. Remember to check specific university requirements, as they can vary.

Share this article