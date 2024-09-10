Apple’s new 2024 AirPods lineup features, pictures and prices

Apple has recently expanded its AirPods lineup, offering a variety of features across the four new 2024 Aipods models to cater to different user needs. If you haven’t, you should see the new iPhone 16 series launched alongside the Apple series 10 & Ultra 2 watches, and the four Airpods models. Below is a summary of each model’s key specifications and prices.

2024 new AirPods 4

Price: $129

Charging Case (USB-C)

H2 chip : Delivers improved performance and sound quality.

: Delivers improved performance and sound quality. Voice Isolation : Enhances call clarity by isolating your voice from background noise.

: Enhances call clarity by isolating your voice from background noise. Personalised Spatial Audio : Dynamic head tracking creates an immersive listening experience.

: Dynamic head tracking creates an immersive listening experience. Battery : Up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, extending to 30 hours with the charging case.

: Up to of listening time on a single charge, extending to with the charging case. Durability : Dust, sweat, and water-resistant.

: Dust, sweat, and water-resistant. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, and supports “Hey Siri” for hands-free assistance.

New 2024 AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation

Price: $179

MagSafe Charging Case with USB-C + speakers : Offers additional convenience with wireless charging.

: Offers additional convenience with wireless charging. H2 chip : Improved processing power.

: Improved processing power. Active Noise Cancellation : Blocks out external sounds for a focused audio experience.

: Blocks out external sounds for a focused audio experience. Adaptive Audio : Automatically adjusts the sound for your surroundings.

: Automatically adjusts the sound for your surroundings. Transparency mode : Lets in external sounds, keeping you aware of your environment.

: Lets in external sounds, keeping you aware of your environment. Conversation Awareness : Automatically lowers volume when you start speaking.

: Automatically lowers volume when you start speaking. Voice Isolation : Ensures crystal-clear calls.

: Ensures crystal-clear calls. Battery : Same as the standard AirPods 4, with 5 hours of listening time and up to 30 hours with the case.

: Same as the standard AirPods 4, with of listening time and up to with the case. Durability : Dust, sweat, and water-resistant.

: Dust, sweat, and water-resistant. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 and “Hey Siri” support.

AirPods Pro 2

Price: $249

MagSafe Charging Case with USB-C + speakers : Convenient charging solution with speakers for sound feedback.

: Convenient charging solution with speakers for sound feedback. H2 chip : Advanced processing for superior audio quality.

: Advanced processing for superior audio quality. U1 chip : Precision finding for the charging case using the Find My network.

: Precision finding for the charging case using the Find My network. Active Noise Cancellation : Now up to twice as powerful as the previous generation.

: Now up to as the previous generation. Adaptive Audio and Transparency mode : Offers both immersive sound and environmental awareness.

: Offers both immersive sound and environmental awareness. Conversation Awareness : Smart technology that adjusts audio when you speak.

: Smart technology that adjusts audio when you speak. Voice Isolation : Enhances call clarity.

: Enhances call clarity. Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection : Advanced hearing features for a tailored experience.

: Advanced hearing features for a tailored experience. Touch Control : Easy swipe controls for managing volume and playback.

: Easy swipe controls for managing volume and playback. Battery : Up to 6 hours of listening time, and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

: Up to of listening time, and up to with the charging case. Durability : Dust, sweat, and water-resistant.

: Dust, sweat, and water-resistant. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, with “Hey Siri” support.

AirPods Max

Price: $549

Smart Case with USB-C : A premium protective case with convenient charging.

: A premium protective case with convenient charging. H1 chip : Provides excellent performance with seamless device pairing.

: Provides excellent performance with seamless device pairing. Active Noise Cancellation : Powerful ANC for an uninterrupted listening experience.

: Powerful ANC for an uninterrupted listening experience. Personalised Spatial Audio : Dynamic head tracking for 3D-like sound immersion.

: Dynamic head tracking for 3D-like sound immersion. Battery : Offers up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.

: Offers up to of listening time on a single charge. Durability : No specific water or dust resistance.

: No specific water or dust resistance. Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0 and “Hey Siri” support.

Each model in Apple’s updated AirPods lineup offers a range of features tailored to different audio preferences and lifestyles. Whether you need powerful noise cancellation or an affordable option with excellent sound, Apple’s latest AirPods ensure a superior wireless listening experience.

