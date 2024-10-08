Where to get huge discounts on gadgets & more from Nov 2024 

As 2024 draws to a close, the biggest shopping seasons of the year approaches too. Several local and global e-commerce platforms will be slashing prices on top gadgets and home appliances. So if you are one of those hunting for huge gadgets discounts in 2024. Here’s where to look for great deals:

Where to shop locally for huge discounts on gadgets and appliances

Jumia

Jumia is known for offering massive year-end discounts called Black Friday. Judging from their antecedents, you could get an iPhone 16 this year for as low as ₦500. As the year wraps up, they will be offering deals on a wide range of home appliances. Customers can also expect up to 50% off on smartphones, smart TVs, and laptops. You can expect the Jumia Black Friday to start anytime from November.

Konga

Konga’s end of year sales is usually tagged “Yakata” and it is always a shopper’s delight. Their huge gadgets and appliances discounts usually ensures that buyers can grab high-end gadgets at lower prices. Home appliance lovers should expect deep price cuts on washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners. Expect Yakata sales to start anytime from November.

Slot

If you’re looking for a reliable local option, Slot is a solid choice. Slot focuses heavily on tech products, making it a great place for gadget lovers. Expect to find from minor to huge discounts in the 2024 end of year sales on gadgets like phones, tablets, and laptops.

What to expect

Expect significant markdowns on various high-demand gadgets and home appliances, including:

Smart TVs : Up to 40% off

: Up to 40% off Refrigerators : Price cuts ranging from 20-35%

: Price cuts ranging from 20-35% Washing machines : Discounts of 15-30%

: Discounts of 15-30% Mobile Phones: Huge gadgets discount 2024 promotions could cut costs by up to 50%

Tips for shopping smart

To make the most of these deals:

Set a budget : Stick to a price range to avoid overspending.

: Stick to a price range to avoid overspending. Compare prices : Check multiple platforms to find the best deal.

: Check multiple platforms to find the best deal. Act fast: Popular items tend to sell out quickly.’

Where to shop international for huge discounts

Whether it’s electronics or household items, global platforms usually offer huge gadgets discounts. Here’s how to grab these deals from abroad.

Where to shop

Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales attract global shoppers, and Nigerians are no exception. This year, their huge gadgets discount 2024 campaign promises huge savings. Expect price drops on phones, laptops, and smart home devices. The Amazon fire tablet is a device to watch out for. It could sell for as low as $20 during sales. AliExpress

Known for its affordability, AliExpress is a go-to for budget-conscious buyers. As 2024 comes to a close, they’ll be offering huge gadgets discount promotions on electronics and household appliances. The platform ships to Nigeria and other African countries, making it easy to access these deals. eBay

eBay is another platform where you can take advantage of end-of-year sales. With global sellers, you can find both new and used gadgets. Look out for tags to spot the best offers on smartphones, tablets, and gaming consoles. Walmart

Walmart is increasingly becoming a favourite for Africans shopping internationally. With its year-end sales, Walmart offers large discounts on home appliances and gadgets. This is an excellent place to shop for refrigerators, microwaves, and smart TVs during their annual sales event.

What to expect

Look out for amazing deals on:

Smartphones : Discounts up to 50% on flagship models

: Discounts up to 50% on flagship models Laptops : Price cuts of 30% or more on top brands

: Price cuts of 30% or more on top brands Kitchen Appliances : Up to 35% off microwaves and blenders

: Up to 35% off microwaves and blenders Headphones and Speakers: Save up to 40%

How to maximise savings

Use shipping consolidators : To reduce costs, use services that combine multiple purchases into one shipment.

: To reduce costs, use services that combine multiple purchases into one shipment. Track sales : Keep an eye on price drops and flash sales. Also watch out for coupon codes for extra discounts.

: Keep an eye on price drops and flash sales. Also watch out for coupon codes for extra discounts. Check import costs: Be mindful of customs duties on electronics.

Final thoughts

The end of the year presents an excellent opportunity for you to upgrade your home appliances and gadgets. With the huge gadgets discount deals that will be available on local and global e-commerce platforms between November and December, there has never been a better time to shop smarter.

