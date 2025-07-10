👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – A Stitch with Efficacy saves nine

Image Source: Stitch

Stitch now owns every inch of the card payment pipeline, and it’s not slowing down.

The South African payments infrastructure company, has acquired Efficacy Payments, a digital payments startup with access to the national clearing system.

With this acquisition, Stitch now has direct access to South Africa’s national clearing system, something that was once only available to licensed banks and a handful of big processors.

What does this mean? Access to the national clearing system lets Stitch move money between banks directly, enabling faster payment settlements, reduced reliance on intermediaries, and greater control over the entire payment flow. Stitch has become one of the only fintechs in South Africa, apart from Adumo, that can handle the entire card acquiring process, from gateway to switching to settlement.

This move follows Stitch’s earlier acquisition of ExiPay, giving it a foothold in point-of-sale infrastructure. With Efficacy now in the fold, Stitch controls both the in-store and online card payments, offering a fully integrated stack for merchants.

Is Switch trying to be a bank? Not quite, but it’s definitely moving into a territory that was once bank dominated. The company doesn’t collect deposits or hand out loans, but it is positioning itself as a payments infrastructure layer that rivals what banks typically offer to merchants and businesses.

Think of it like: Banks used to own the whole yard for card payments. Now Stitch has built its own fast lane, and is letting businesses drive on it directly. Together, these moves position Stitch as the payments backbone for South Africa’s card payments system—expected to reach $159 billion in 2025. End to end, and on its own terms.