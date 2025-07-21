👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Rally Cap’s cashout

Image Source: Google

Venture Capital (VC) firms are starting to get more creative about liquidity. If you find yourself frequently questioning where the exits are, Rally Cap’s partial exit from Stitch is the latest example.

Rally Cap has taken some money off the table. The early-stage venture capital firm just partially exited its investment in South African fintech, Stitch. This came after the startup announced its $55 million Series B fundraise. No one is saying how much they put in or how much they made, but the real story here is how early-stage VCs are starting to find new ways to cash out, and these partial exits have now become a quiet but powerful trend.

The pattern: Oui Capital turned a $150,000 cheque into $8 million with Moniepoint—a 53x return. More recently, Silverback Holdings pulled a 5x return on OmniRetail. Slowly, early-stage investors are finding new ways to unlock value, even without a traditional exit.

Why does this matter? Liquidity changes the game. IPOs, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and later-stage raises give early investors premium liquidity exit. But with tech startup IPOs still sluggish and M&A activity only gradually picking up, later-stage raises have become the go-to path for investors’ partial exits. This new pattern could force investors to pay more attention to early-stage startups, with founders getting more backing.

These wins are bringing hope to investors who are early to the market, giving VC firms the confidence to recycle capital, and nudging founders to go bolder. African venture isn’t just full of promise; it is now starting to deliver on it.