👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Lagos data centre wars

While the news of Shoprite walking back on Ghana and Malawi hogged the media headlines yesterday, another multinational company quietly made an exit.

On August 5, Ecobank, the pan-African bank with presence in 33 countries, decided to end its relationship with Mozambique.

Catch up: Ecobank submitting a filing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) announcing the sale of its entire shareholding in its Mozambican business—including assets, and four bank branches—to Malawi’s FDH Bank. The deal, which has received necessary regulatory approvals, will be completed by the end of 2025, with no major changes expected for customers or staff.

State of play: The bank says this is part of its plan to focus on countries where it can grow and make better returns. Mozambique was a small operation, with limited impact on the group’s overall business.

Between the lines: Ecobank still wants to be a pan-African bank. But instead of being in every country, it now prefers to work with partners or use digital channels in smaller markets. FDH Bank will take over on-the-ground operations, but Ecobank services will still reach Mozambican users through digital platforms.

Zoom out: The move comes just as South Africa’s Nedbank, Ecobank’s biggest outside investor, plans to sell 21.2% of its stake in the pan-African lender. Both banks are cutting back on wide, costly networks and focusing on fewer, stronger markets.

The big picture: Ecobank is not stepping back from Africa. It’s picking its battles—keeping a wide reach, but spending only where it sees real value.