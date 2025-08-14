👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Appoint a CEO or else

Mike Adenuga, chairman of Globacom. Image Source: Google

It’s not every day you see a company struggle—or feel pressured—to fill its CEO role.

Globacom, Nigeria’s third-largest telecom company, now has 24 months to find a new CEO or face the wrath of the Nigerian telecom regulator.

The countdown started after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) dropped new governance rules on August 7, 2025, aiming to make telecom boards more transparent, accountable, and less like a game of musical chairs with only one chair.

The rules are simple: the chairman and CEO must be two different people. MTN Nigeria, Airtel, and 9mobile have already ticked that box. Globacom, meanwhile, is still playing the corporate equivalent of “I can do it all,” with founder Mike Adenuga wearing both hats since day one.

ICYMI: In 2024, the company tried to shake things up by hiring seasoned telecom exec Ahmad Farroukh. It lasted two months before disagreements sent him packing.

Now, the NCC says the chairman must be a non-executive director, can’t double as CEO, and the board must have independent members who are knowledgeable about their ICT from their IoT. Ignore the rules, and Globacom could face fines, forced leadership changes, or even a licence suspension.