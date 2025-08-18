👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – SA’s consumer watchdog goes hunting

Image Source: Zikoko Memes

Consumer Goods and Service Ombud (CGSO), South Africa’s independent dispute resolution body for consumer complaints, is fed up with foreign e-commerce vendors operating in the country.

The CGSO gets most of its complaints from South African users of foreign e-commerce platforms like Shein and Temu, but is unable to take more action because the CGSO has zero jurisdiction on these platforms.

The challenge: Temu and Shein do not really have a physical presence in South Africa, making enforcement of consumer protection laws a bit difficult. Temu launched local warehouse support in July 2025 for South Africans. However, this was done in agreement with third-party providers to let sellers manage their inventory locally and lower import fees. CGSO still can’t easily regulate them because Temu doesn’t have an official physical presence in the country.

Here’s why it matters: While Shein and Temu account for 37.1% of the country’s e-commerce market for local clothing, without CGSO oversight, South African consumers shopping on these platforms their own when things go wrong. If products are defective or billing issues arise, there’s no real, helpful local watchdog, just Temu or Shein’s customer service. Not the best situation for customers.

Zoom out: As foreign players continue eating into local market share and customer complaints keep rising, the South African regulators must rethink how to engage with these players to ensure regulatory compliance or simply accept that some players will keep operating beyond their reach.