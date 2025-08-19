👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – MTN’s CEO roams into new territory

Image source: MTN Nigeria

MTN Nigeria CEO, Karl Toriola, is getting a bigger desk and more headache.

Starting November 1, 2025, he will begin a new but familiar role as the Vice President of Francophone Africa for the MTN Group. Toriola will be doing all this while keeping his role as CEO of MTN Nigeria, the largest and most profitable subsidiary of MTN Group.

The appointment is part of MTN’s broader leadership reshuffle as the group refines its Ambition 2025 strategy to remain strong in three core areas: connectivity, fintech, and digital infrastructure.

Catch up: Toriola has led MTN Nigeria since 2021 but before that he already held leadership roles in Francophone West Africa since 2010. The move is basically him going into more familiar territory and making sure MTN Group remains on track in its core priorities.

State of play: Toriola isn’t the only one at MTN being moved around. The reshuffling also sees Ebenezer Asante, previously Senior Vice President of Markets, now heading operations in Ghana, Southern, and East Africa. With these moves, MTN Group is trying to create regional power centers.

Zoom out: MTN Nigeria under Toriola’s leadership has pulled some impressive numbers recently. In H1 2025, The telecom company also saw a net profit of 414.9 billion naira ($271 million), reversing a ₦519.1 billion ($339 million) loss last year. The larger parent company MTN Group wants to prepare for post-2025 growth by putting proven operators like Toriola in charge of regional clusters. His new role could also mean that Nigeria and Francophone Africa will be managed as interconnected markets rather than separate territories. All eyes on what’s next from MTN Group.