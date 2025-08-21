👨🏿‍🚀TechCabal Daily – Leatherback stitches a new path

Image source: Tenor

Cross-border payments startup Leatherback is trying to turn the page after a bruising 18 months marked by EFCC scrutiny and its founder’s sudden resignation.

After the company was cleared of any wrongdoing, it has now installed a new executive team: VP of Product Usman Amusat, Mayowa Afe-Ogundele as its new CTO, and Ochebhoya Ekpete as CEO.

Leatherback is also betting that enterprise infrastructure, not consumer wallets, is the path forward. In conversations with TechCabal’s Muktar Oladunmade, the executives outlined a refocus from retail into financial plumbing, where it will use its multiple licenses, existing rails, and access to over 180 currencies to help connect African businesses to global commerce.

Why it matters: Leatherback’s story echoes a broader fintech playbook: pivoting from consumer-facing apps to the more durable, higher-margin business of selling picks and shovels. By focusing on enterprise customers and positioning itself as a trusted backbone for cross-border payments, Leatherback hopes to emerge from its reset not just stable, but indispensable.

Leatherback’s leadership believes the pivot plays to its strengths: technical depth, regulatory preparedness, and the ability to scale across regions. Watch out for our article, which drops by noon today, to learn more about the company’s new direction and how its new team hopes to get it there.

Whether the new team can execute—and persuade banks, regulators, and enterprise clients to trust its rails—will determine if this reset sticks.